Notes: external APIs so that other apps could integrate with Vivaldi Notes
As @rpcm suggested in another topic, it would be great to make Vivaldi Notes compatible with mobile client apps via an API. The mobile experience is lagging behind and it's a shame because Vivaldi Notes is such a good project! It makes a lot of sense for a browser company to have a note-tacking app! on mobile as well
feature also suggested here but wrongly placed in the Vivaldi for Desktop category of the forum
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85735/rest-notes-api @danielp
and here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/78136/api-to-explore-notes @jlnbdt