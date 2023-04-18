REST notes API
Provide REST API to manage own notes.
That'll allow people to create own applications to manage notes on the different operating systems.
@danielp So you want all the notes to be taken out of vivaldi? What purpose would this serve?
@LonM To create own application to manage notes on Android and iOS. Vivaldi for iOS doesn't exists and even on Android, it isn't the best part of this app.
I wouldn't want this to take notes out of Vivaldi, but to have another way to access and edit/notes on other platforms. There could even be a command line client built with a REST API available.