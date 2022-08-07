API to explore notes?
Hi,
I've been trying Vivaldi for a few days and I must say that I'm impressed by the quality and the many features of the browser!
I was wondering if there was an API to read and/or write the notes taken in Vivaldi. I'd like to integrate this functionality into my existing "ecosystem" (consisting of the awesome Grist and Nextcloud Notes in particular), using a service like Zapier, IFTTT or n8n.
Thanks a lot!
@jlnbdt Unfortunately, there is only an internal API that can be accessed with JavaScript modifications. Maybe you can make something work within those confines with a little extra work.
Here is an example of a mod that makes use of both Vivaldi's internal APIs and an external internet accessible API.
But there is nothing open to the internet and nothing an extension can access. I have done some looking into making a "
Blessed Extension" that would have access to the internal APIs, but seems like that is only possible with re-compiling Vivaldi.
@nomadic
Thank you very much for your response! I think I'll avoid using Vivaldi notes, in order not to add another tool in my toolbox…
luetage Supporters Soprano
@jlnbdt If you already have a system of taking notes, it makes little sense to use Vivaldi notes, other than keeping close some Vivaldi related snippets of information and code.
@luetage The individual notes can be easily extracted from the single file (notes.) that is used to store them. It is also easy to cut and past markdown when in text view.
It may be difficult to update this file from outside because it contains some checksums and also because it participates in vivaldi's cross platform sync.
The sync is the best bit as it allows me to update notes on the ipad or the PC at will. That and the folder organisation which means notes don't get lost.
One or two features are missing - nice mermaid graphics, some table features and a dedicated export using pandoc would be a boon as I often cut and paste to an alternative editor.
Just to note (pun intended) that there is an open standard regarding notes. Vivaldi already supports tasks and events from the iCalendar RFC, "all that's missing" is supporting the vjournal component of that open standard instead of an internal note system.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88630/thoughts-on-notes-tasks-and-the-vjournal-component-of-icalendar-rfc-5545