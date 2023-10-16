When I press the + next to my tabs, to open a new tab, it has started opening a new window. If I press ctrl + t, it opens a new window.

I have checked the Quick Commands, and open a new tab is still CTRL + T and a new window is CTRL + N. However, if I press CTRL _ click link, it opens the link in a new tab but I cannot open an empty new tab. This is wildy frustrating.

Has anyone experienced this before?