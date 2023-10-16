We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Unsolved Can't open new tabs. It always opens a new window.
Mpbroadhurst
When I press the + next to my tabs, to open a new tab, it has started opening a new window. If I press ctrl + t, it opens a new window.
I have checked the Quick Commands, and open a new tab is still CTRL + T and a new window is CTRL + N. However, if I press CTRL _ click link, it opens the link in a new tab but I cannot open an empty new tab. This is wildy frustrating.
Has anyone experienced this before?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Mpbroadhurst Please check Troubleshooting issues.
@Mpbroadhurst There was another report of this which "disappeared" after some testing.
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91489/opens-new-window-not-new-tab
I also have this behaviour since today, the only thing different from before is the windows update which also adds the co pilot button to the taskbar.
Deactivating all extensions has not fixed this.
PC restart seems to fix it for me