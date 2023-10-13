We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
+ opens new window, not new tab
Vivaldi just started opening a new window instead of a new tab when clicking the + in the tab bar.
I'm using 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Is there some setting which needs updating or is this a new bug?
mib3berlin
@mitch0331
Hi, there is no setting for this, if this would be a new bug we had hundreds of reports.
I bet an extension cause this.
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
You seem to be correct. I turned off all my extensions, closed and re-opened Vivaldi and the issue went away. I then turned on my extension one at a time closing and re-opening Vivaldi each time and no longer having the issue.
mib3berlin
@mitch0331
This happen sometimes when a extension and/or Vivaldi is updated.
I am glad you could fix this, mib