change link color
in FF i use this userContent.css to highlight visited links on websites.
:any-link:focus { background-color: #ffff006b !important; }
How can i do the same in Vivaldi?
DoctorG Ambassador
@KozakMak You need extension Stylus with this UserCSS:
a:link:focus { background-color: #ffff006b !important; }
DoctorG Ambassador
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
barbudo2005
If you want to differentiate visited and not visited links use:
/*NOT VISITED*/ a:link, h1:link, h2:link, h3:link, h4:link {color: #3f81ea !important; text-decoration: none !important;} /*VISITED*/ a:visited, .fl:visited, h1:visited, h2:visited, h3:visited, h4:visited {color: #00663e !important; text-decoration: none !important;}
@DoctorG
no, Stylus do not support sync
@barbudo2005
for Stylus ?
barbudo2005
Yes, Stylus.
Streptococcus
I am using the extension Custom Stylesheet Script and I put stylesheet code into it, with no line breaks. I changed not only the visited link colour but also the colour of javascript links and hovered links. It works.
a[href^="javascript:"] {color: #006000 !important; background: #FFD8D8 !important;background-image: none !important;}a:visited {color: #AA00AA !important;background: #FFFFB0 !important;background-image: none !important;}a:hover {color: #E00000 !important;background: #A0FFFF;background-image: none !important;}
so, simple answer to my question - "you can't without extension"
Hi, do you know if there is some kind of board to suggest this evolution to Vivaldi Team ?
@KozakMak You can write a
user.jsfile which injects the CSS. Userscripts can be installed per drag & drop on the extension page when using developer mode. Therefore no proper Chrome extension is needed to achieve what you want.
Alternatively you could write a page action and move the file to the Vivaldi application folder, then you could trigger a link color change through quick commands, as keyboard shortcut, mouse gesture, menu item or button. It’s also possible to execute a script in the webview from a regular modification through
chrome.scripting.executeScript, but that would be overtly complicated.
@luetage said in change link color:
execute a script in the webview from a regular modification through
chrome.scripting.executeScript, but that would be overtly complicated.
Recently I did something like this to send code to websites after the website finished loading.
chrome.tabs.onUpdated.addListener((tabId, data) => { if (data.status === "complete") { chrome.scripting.executeScript({ target: { tabId: tabId }, func: setUrlClickObserver, args: [tabId], }); } });