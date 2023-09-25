We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi needs a complete restructuring of its screen capture tool
Hello, I have been using Vivaldi for several years, I think the screenshot tool has been stagnant, in other browsers such as Edge or Firefox you can capture the selected region while scrolling, in Vivaldi, despite several requests, it is not yet implemented; recently it has been announced that Microsoft Edge will allow you to take captures and edit them then add shapes, even allow you to capture screen in the background.... Anyway, I think it would be nice if the development team work on it. Have a nice day!!!
mib2berlin
@5tr1x
Hi, I think this is not a valid feature request, a kind of "Make it better" request.
I would like to have more features in the capture tool, a pencil would be cool but the posted requests get not much votes from the user.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=capture&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@5tr1x Not a valid feature request. Please ask for one specific enhancement in a single thread.
Vote for the existing requests before creating duplicates, e.g.
barbudo2005
No. What you really need is a complete capture tool:
FastStone Capture
https://www.faststone.org/FSCaptureDetail.htm
or ShareX:
Pesala Ambassador
Version 5.3 of FastStone Capture was the last freeware version, and that has all the basic tools that most users will need. Register to get video capture and much more. Windows only, but no doubt there are similar utilties for Linux or Mac.
A separate application lets you capture screenshots from anywhere, not just in Vivaldi.
