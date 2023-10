@hordosikrisztian said in Enable scrolling while selecting a larger area to take as a screenshot:

Larger areas cannot be selected while taking a screenshot, because scrolling is not possible.

I second your proposal.

Until it's implemented, here is a workaround, if anybody is interested. Capture the whole Vivaldi window and crop the resultant image on GIMP. I crop images on GIMP fairly often, and as a result, it's very quick to me except GIMP launches very slowly! [There must be a much lighter image processing application if all you want is to crop the image.]

As an aside, I was once surprised (and pleased!) that Vivaldi's screen capture produced a ridiculously tall image because the webpage I was capturing was long, which would have required many screenfull scrolls to go down to the very bottom.