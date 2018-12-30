Let's put some "icing" on this cake. It is late 2023 and I use several browsers -- Vivaldi is one of them. I also use a few different screen capture extensions (FireShot, etc.). Even with these 3rd party extensions I still could not scroll in Vivaldi to capture two or three pages of material. But I WAS able to scroll and capture these same pages when I tried it in Opera, Edge, Chrome, and Brave browsers.

Could it be that ALL of these browsers can implement this small but very useful feature - and Vivaldi cannot or will not. Vivaldi may be feature loaded but it has several quirks that really make browsing more difficult or annoying. Example -- It has been almost one year now that when viewing product videos from users on Amazon, most of the time the video will play but Vivaldi will not the video controls to work (fast forward, reverse, etc.) -- they are grayed out. Again, I can play these same product videos in Chrome, Edge, Opera, Brave, and Firefox -- without any issues.

To the guy (or moderator) that suggested to just screen capture a whole page than open it in Gimp (or another graphics app) and just cut the parts that you need... that is simply LAME.