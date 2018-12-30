Enable scrolling while selecting a larger area to take as a screenshot
hordosikrisztian
Larger areas cannot be selected while taking a screenshot, because scrolling is not possible.
Could you include this in a future version?
I second your proposal.
Until it's implemented, here is a workaround, if anybody is interested. Capture the whole Vivaldi window and crop the resultant image on GIMP. I crop images on GIMP fairly often, and as a result, it's very quick to me except GIMP launches very slowly! [There must be a much lighter image processing application if all you want is to crop the image.]
As an aside, I was once surprised (and pleased!) that Vivaldi's screen capture produced a ridiculously tall image because the webpage I was capturing was long, which would have required many screenfull scrolls to go down to the very bottom.
Still not enough for some users: Larger Maximum Image Size for Capture Page
Try IrfanView. It opens larger images faster, especially the 64-bit version. If you need to annotate captured images, try opening them in FastStone Capture
Both programs are for Windows only.
Hi everyone...
I support this feature, as this help us to be more productive with Vivaldi, that I think is one of the main goals of the browser.
A few hours ago, I had to go through the process: capture the whole page, save as a png, open the png file in a graphic editor and crop the figure according to the content I wanted.
Take care,
Fernando
pauloaguia Translator
Although i think this feature would be a great improvement, I'm having a hard time thinking about how it would work in terms of user interface...
Right now you click on one corner of the selection area and drag it to the next corner. How would it be to drag and scroll the page at the same time?
mib2berlin
@pauloaguia
Hi, I guess like in a image or text editor it scroll down if you move the mouse down.
Cheers, mib
@pauloaguia I suggest to try it out in Firefox where this feature is implemented
@pauloaguia It works OK in FastStone Capture too:
- Ctrl+Alt+PrintScreen (or your custom shortcut) to initiate capture of a scrolling webpage
- Left click to capture the entire scroll page, or Ctrl+click to enable manual scrolling.
- Click the webpage scrollbar down arrow to scroll down to capture as much as you want.
I've just started using Vivaldi, mainly because of the advertising that most functions are built in. First I encountered an issue with the built-in reader mode feature (for which I've created a bug report), now I have run into this? What I'm finding is that the built-in features are half-baked. For example, with screenshots, Fx has this functionality built in (scrolling screenshots), as does Microsoft Edge and there are many chrome plugins that have this feature. So, while it is possible to just install the screenshot extension with Vivaldi, that begs the question of where is the Vivaldi value add if the built in functions are all half baked and you have to install extension xyz anyway.
Not trying to be argumentative, but if you're promoting the browser with these value adds, they should work at least as good as the competition, otherwise why bother.
Pesala Ambassador
@gbcox Why bother to implement feature enhancements that very few users need? Capture page will capture scrolling web pages. All you have to do is double-click to open the screenshot in your default image editor, then crop it.
Sure, avoiding that extra step would be useful to some users, but 17 votes after nearly four years is not a lot. There are dozens of requests with more upvotes. The Vivaldi Team is too small to do it all, so they have to prioritise bug fixing and keeping Chromium security issues up to date.
Because maybe those people tried Vivaldi, found out it was missing features, didn't bother to stick around and just went to the competition? If the attitude is stick with window dressing and avoid basic functionality, then that kind of says it all doesn't it.
@gbcox As far as I am concerned, there is no competition.
Ten Reasons to Quit Chrome and Use Vivaldi Instead, but I have never used Chrome, and only use Firefox for checking sites that don't work in Vivaldi.
I used Opera from version 5.0 to 12.18, and Vivaldi for the last 7+ years.
Although Vivaldi is a small company, it has achieved a great deal in that time. It has a lot more than basic functionality. I am happy to use a third-party screen capture utility because I need far more than I would expect to find built-in to a browser.
@Pesala This isn't a debate or discussion. I expressed my opinion and reported a feature parity issue.
I ended up using the Nimbus extension to grab a screenshot of slack. It has scrolling screenshots and a really cool scrolling section screenshot feature that let me get just a screenshot of a really long thread. It would be great to see these features added to Vivaldi.
-
@hordosikrisztian said in Enable scrolling while selecting a larger area to take as a screenshot:
Larger areas cannot be selected while taking a screenshot, because scrolling is not possible.
Could you include this in a future version?
I support.
The absence of this function makes you use third-party programs.
Each time I want to take a screenshot I have to launch Edge to do so, even tough I do not like it,
from 2018 and still the Vivaldi devs does not want to implement such a small feature,
Let's put some "icing" on this cake. It is late 2023 and I use several browsers -- Vivaldi is one of them. I also use a few different screen capture extensions (FireShot, etc.). Even with these 3rd party extensions I still could not scroll in Vivaldi to capture two or three pages of material. But I WAS able to scroll and capture these same pages when I tried it in Opera, Edge, Chrome, and Brave browsers.
Could it be that ALL of these browsers can implement this small but very useful feature - and Vivaldi cannot or will not. Vivaldi may be feature loaded but it has several quirks that really make browsing more difficult or annoying. Example -- It has been almost one year now that when viewing product videos from users on Amazon, most of the time the video will play but Vivaldi will not the video controls to work (fast forward, reverse, etc.) -- they are grayed out. Again, I can play these same product videos in Chrome, Edge, Opera, Brave, and Firefox -- without any issues.
To the guy (or moderator) that suggested to just screen capture a whole page than open it in Gimp (or another graphics app) and just cut the parts that you need... that is simply LAME.