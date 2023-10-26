Solved Start Page Speed Dial Thumbnails
Faisal6309
In the above picture, Opera Speed Dial is on top while my Vivaldi is on bottom. Opera creates visually pleasing thumbnails automatically whereas Vivaldi looks for snapshot of website every time I open it. So I had to get rid of thumbnails in Vivaldi completely and use icons instead.
However, Vivaldi uses Favicons as icons and they are blurry on my start page. Also if I choose icon then icon thumbnails are very small and do not look good on large screen.
I just want to ask if Opera like thumbnails can be added to Vivaldi as well.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
As of Vivaldi 6.4, the icons on the Speed Dial will use higher quality images (whenever available). Marking this as done, as the other part of the request is a duplicate of Auto Detect Logos + Select Part of the Page for Speed Dial and Bookmark Thumbnails and Option to detect mobile touch icons instead of thumbnails.
atlemo Vivaldi Team
Hi. I did some testing and got varying results using Opera. They use a more fancy image in some cases, but far from most:
Have you tried using the setting "Fetch Bookmark Data from Page Metadata" in Vivaldi? If you first visit the page, then add as Speed Dial via CTRL+D, you'll usually get some better results.
I do however agree we can do more (& better) in how we handle this. For sizes like "Tiny" I'd expect something bigger than a favicon, and smaller than a page screenshot.
There have been tests done where we fetch the Open Graph data, for example. We'll take a new look at this, thanks.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
