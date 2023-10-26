In the above picture, Opera Speed Dial is on top while my Vivaldi is on bottom. Opera creates visually pleasing thumbnails automatically whereas Vivaldi looks for snapshot of website every time I open it. So I had to get rid of thumbnails in Vivaldi completely and use icons instead.

However, Vivaldi uses Favicons as icons and they are blurry on my start page. Also if I choose icon then icon thumbnails are very small and do not look good on large screen.

I just want to ask if Opera like thumbnails can be added to Vivaldi as well.