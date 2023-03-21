We will be doing some maintenance work on Sync on Wednesday, 22nd of November between 15:00 and 16:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). Some service disruption may be experienced during this time.
Auto Detect Logos + Select Part of the Page for Speed Dial and Bookmark Thumbnails
hrh_fourtyseven
aderitobonito
This would be nice!
Recently, I was organizing my whole Speed Dial and I searched for images of flat logos of the sites I use most to put on the Speed Dial thumbnails. The challenge was to fit those images on the thumbnails. Because the image is uniformly stretched to fit the thumbnail, some of the contents of the image were cutted out if the images were too rectangular. To achieve the results I want, I had to cut the images myself on Photoshop just to fit them nicely on the thumbnails.
But manually editing many images is tedious. It would be great if we had some more control over how an image is put on the thumbnail. More specifically, I would love to be able to specify how an image is stretched (Fill, Uniform, UniformToFill) and to select an area of an image to be shown on the thumbnail. It would also be amazing if we could set a custom background color for the thumbnail, so we could just use a transparent PNG image of, for example, a logo and set the background for that image manually.
Also, I'm not sure about it, but I think that the original image files are not copied by Vivaldi to somewhere. It would be nice if I could just download some image from the Internet, put it on a Vivaldi thumbnail and then delete the image file, without it disappearing from the Speed Dial. But, again, I'm not sure if this is the current behavior, so forgive me I'm wrong.
Vivaldi's Speed Dial is already close to perfect, in my opinion. From every browser and Speed Dial addon I've tried, the Vivaldi's one is, by far, the best. It is just lacking a it of customization on this thumbnails thing, when compared to some addons.
I'll bump this one, it's there for years but nothing has been changed.
This request looks very nice!
I've made a similar request: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51679/controllable-speed-dial-thumbnail-creation
This one includes almost all my ideas, only two things missing:
- Loading from file/clipboard/page (there is already a list of sources in this request so new source pages may be easilly added).
- Also it isn't clear here how it should make a page screenshot when called from speed dial page (I've noticed that currently it uses too smal window, people complain that it has too smal timeout and disables extensions).
Come on, this request is from 2018. Please find time to implement this feature. It's sooo important for me!
@JohnnyM Vivaldi has a small team of programmers. Forty or so, if I remember correctly. And they have done an amazing job! But they can't implement every feature they'd like to.
Remember: Most browsers are owned by some big company. Chrome is owned by Google, a company that makes 100 billion dollars per year. Vivaldi is not. Compared to Google/Chrome, Vivaldi is a child beggar. Yet that child beggar, by working harder and smarter then his billionaire neighbor, has managed to make a far better product!
And amazing as the Vivaldi team is, there's only so much they can do with their limited resources. We can't get all the features we want.
@Eggcorn thanks for the Answer. Yes of course it's not possible to implement all features. But this feature is very important for a lot of people, so I could not understand why other features find a way into Vivaldi. Well but this is not my decission, so I will go on with hoping for this feature.
Have a nice Day!
Decision-making Process
Please watch Jón’s Response to my Question on this topic.
@Pesala ah ok, didn't know about that. Then I'am now even more excited what the future will bring to Vivaldi.
This feature would be a game changer!!! Vivaldi team plsss implement this
waleedskhan2007
Yes, it is a great feature.
Its so disappointing to find out that so feature-rich browser cant replace chrome/chromium-based & firefox extension DVD Speed Dual.
Stormscion
This is crazy that they are not adding this, such a basic feature but imo really important, we need logo in speed dial.
For example I have 100 of speed dials it looks like a mess with whole page thumbnail.
@Stormscion Although it is a popular feature request, I guess it would take a lot of work.
There are a few workarounds, like custom thumbnail packs.
+1000
the Opera-like solution that generates thumbnails out of sites images is the best imo - (fav)icons don't make much sense if you use many bookmarks from one site.
And I really beg u to implement it because right now speed dial is unusable for me.
I'm curious that the vast majority of my Vivaldi Speed Dials apparently pull the logo from the website and place it in the title (see Amazon example attached).....so why couldn't it be set to automatically place that logo in the thumbnail by default? Since it's already placing it in the title, it doesn't seem like a giant leap to get it in the thumbnail. For me, that would make the Speed Dial just about perfect.
Probably because they're using the favicon which is very small and would look very bad if it gets stretched to the size of a thumbnail.
-
Thumbnails on speed dial all look pretty much the same and render this cool function useless. I am not about to go searching for logos, downloading them, resizing to fit the box, etc., so I just don't use speed dial. Its a shame because it is a cool feature. Is it so hard for vivaldi to simply pull the site's favicon and stick it in the speed dial box?
Please, Do it!
sgLaus4tune
This is an important feature, get this live asap. how much more time is required for this feature to be live or how many more votes u guys need for this feature to be approved.
This can be a game changer.