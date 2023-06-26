@Pesala said in 5 reasons why a browser and mail combination is worth it.:

@KekichRchtsa Design is a subjective experience. At least, Vivaldi offers numerous options for customising the UI to suit one’s personal preferences.

Although I would still say using keyboard to browse feeds is a right pain in the arse!

There really needs to be some change in the default behaviour such that I don't have to continually "get back to the index" (F7, F8) after opening an article - which can only be done by taking the mouse to click the "open article" button.

C'mon guys! Surely there should be a keyboard shortcut to open the article (in a new/background tab) and surely the focus in the feed reader should stay on the index when I'm doing that!!!?

Edit: I suppose I could try to customise my own keyboard shortcuts - but this should be the normal set up. I can't remember if I put in a feature request - I might have done since I complained about it as soon as feeds became available in the tech preview snapshots... At the time I expected it was temporary and feeds would get "proper" keyboard shortcuts as the mail and feeds component developed... but several years later and it's still RSI hell on this laptop with mousepad only.