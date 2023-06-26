5 reasons why a browser and mail combination is worth it.
daniel Vivaldi Team
A browser with a built-in email client is a unique combination. Here are five reasons this combination helps improve your time spent online.
KekichRchtsa Translator
In my opinion the interface is quite ugly and messy. For example spark or feeder have much cleaner interface and looking + more intuitive than vivaldi built-in services.
@KekichRchtsa Design is a subjective experience. At least, Vivaldi offers numerous options for customising the UI to suit one’s personal preferences.
stardepp Translator
I really like this very useful blog post, and the five features mentioned can't be offered by any other browser. Vivaldi is very unique, there are a million setting options:
https://vivaldi.com/de/onemillion/
Since the beginning of May 2021, I have been using Vivaldi Mail with great pleasure, instead of Thunderbird. Here you can read the reasons:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60772/vivaldi-mail-just-say-thanks?_=1687786638424
The biggest upside is that we don’t have to run an extra program with an additional layout engine for mail, Vivaldi already has the capability to render the content.
@stardepp said in 5 reasons why a browser and mail combination is worth it.:
Vivaldi is very unique,
Actually, it is unique, just like you and me.
Brilliant!
@Pesala said in 5 reasons why a browser and mail combination is worth it.:
Although I would still say using keyboard to browse feeds is a right pain in the arse!
There really needs to be some change in the default behaviour such that I don't have to continually "get back to the index" (F7, F8) after opening an article - which can only be done by taking the mouse to click the "open article" button.
C'mon guys! Surely there should be a keyboard shortcut to open the article (in a new/background tab) and surely the focus in the feed reader should stay on the index when I'm doing that!!!?
Edit: I suppose I could try to customise my own keyboard shortcuts - but this should be the normal set up. I can't remember if I put in a feature request - I might have done since I complained about it as soon as feeds became available in the tech preview snapshots... At the time I expected it was temporary and feeds would get "proper" keyboard shortcuts as the mail and feeds component developed... but several years later and it's still RSI hell on this laptop with mousepad only.
I totally agree that a browser and mail combination is good idea, it is unique.
While the mail client side may still have a lot of work to do, for instance:
I found it not possible to set up one same email for both pop3 and imap.
Have not found a way to import mail setting and emails from old version vivaldi or other email clients.
Once I update Vivaldi from v6.0 to v6.1, and then roll back to v6.0, all the emails gone. The accounts are still there in Mail Settings, but no emails and accounts appears in the mail panel.
For feed reader, I have not found a menu/button to manually update/check the feeds. And do not know how to organize feeds if I have many. Filter with rules is good, but some kind of too complicated than just folders.
Anyway, thank you for your unique work, and this browser and mail combination is worth it indeed.
@angoode A button to Check All Feeds is on the Feeds Panel.
Thot Translator
Vivaldi Mail is my go to when it comes to Mail. This since its beginning!
There really needs to be some change in the default behaviour such that I don't have to continually "get back to the index" (F7, F8) after opening an article - which can only be done by taking the mouse to click the "open article" button.
And today... focus doesn't even switch to the feed index by pressing F7 then F9 (I wrote F8 above by mistake)! I literally can't navigate and open articles without using a mouse(pad) now!
I really have to submit a feature request (after checking if I did that already)...
Edit: I had started a thread to discuss it in 2020 - so now I have opened a formal feature request:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88414/better-keyboard-shortcuts-and-article-viewing-when-reading-feeds
@pesala said:
Design is a subjective experience. At least, Vivaldi offers numerous options for customising the UI to suit one’s personal preferences.Design is a subjective experience. At least, Vivaldi offers numerous options for customising the UI to suit one’s personal preferences.
While true, the default UI for e-mail IS currently an absolute mess, with three separate toolbars (FIVE in composition) and redundant functions galore. What's strange is that M2/Opera Mail was far more elegant than Outlook/Thunderbird, but I guess the process of grafting it on to the current browser just blew the whole thing up (not to mention it was MORE stable in tech preview, and keeps getting worse)
At this point, it would probably be wise to rip it all down and rebuild anew. I know that would be a bit of a headache for current users, but the silver lining is there aren't many current users to get said headache.
@jdvernet Can't say I'd agree about stability in daily use - that's always been fine for me.
And the only thing I had trouble with - importing and setting up existing mail accounts - seems to work fine now as well.
@mossman said in 5 reasons why a browser and mail combination is worth it.:
Could be. Personally, I gave up on it (email is a little too important to my job to have little things like gmail no longer working), as did most people here. The few that have stuck with it have had issues from the mundane/annoying (organization glitches, two-pane view STILL broken, calendar STILL displaying as a complete jumble), to the alarming (disappearing/reappearing/re-disappearing messages), to the downright strange (that whole 'one message turning into another message before the user's eyes' thing that I still have no idea what was going on, and am just happy it stopped, at least momentarily).
I think that the browser should just act as a browser.
Other functions should be provided as plugins, and users who need them should install them themselves, or at least provide a switch that can be completely turned off, so that if there is a problem with this feature, it should not affect the entire browser.
Also, I dislike it when browsers forcefully add functions like this to users.
hunterklaken
@jdvernet: I agree, personally I feel that it is a beta.. It still lacks a lot of polish. Especially with its performance that I feel makes everything heavier.
Thanks! This nicely complements my rumblings of some days ago about Vivaldi client email... https://mcastel.vivaldi.net/2023/06/looking-for-the-perfect-client-and-meeting-vivaldi/
@bestpika said in 5 reasons why a browser and mail combination is worth it.:
I think that the browser should just act as a browser.
Other functions should be provided as plugins, and users who need them should install them themselves, or at least provide a switch that can be completely turned off, so that if there is a problem with this feature, it should not affect the entire browser.
... whcih is exactly how mail in Vivaldi is implemented!
Also, I dislike it when browsers forcefully add functions like this to users.
... don't activate it - then you never see it.
@hunterklaken said in 5 reasons why a browser and mail combination is worth it.:
@jdvernet: I agree, personally I feel that it is a beta.. It still lacks a lot of polish. Especially with its performance that I feel makes everything heavier.
On my laptops I have never noticed anything. But I must admit that after migrating tens of thousands of mails from Opera 12 to Vivaldi last month, my 14 year old desktop PC shows a bit of processor use while Vivaldi is loaded now... probably not really a big deal unless I wanted to run a heavy game or something at the same time.