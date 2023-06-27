Better keyboard shortcuts and article viewing when reading feeds
-
mossman Ambassador
As I first discussed here and again more recently here, it was inconvenient to mostly use keyboard when viewing feeds. It now seems to be impossible without using the mouse.
Therefore, I request a couple of dedicated key shortcuts to navigate and open newsfeeds, as well as a change in behaviour to keep the index focussed when opening and closing articles.
Request is therefore:
-
new keyboard shortcut to open article in a new tab (instead of using mouse to click the "open article" button)
-
new keyboard shortcut to open article in a background tab (instead of using CTRL-click on the "open article" button)
-
keep focus on the open index of news articles when returning to the feed/mail tab (at the moment focus is completely lost - until recently I could use F7 then F9 to get back to the article index but that no longer works and I have ti use the mouse for this as well)
-
-
mossman Ambassador
Thinking about it, the only reason this is even a problem is because the message body in feeds only shows the summary - there should be options to display the full article there instead . So I also request the following:
- new keyboard shortcut to open article in the current message pane of the feed reader
- settings option to always load the message pane with the full article instead of the summary
-
Is there any progress on this that you know of?
Not many people seem interested, judging by the number of upvotes, but I think it is important for workflow efficiency.
-
mossman Ambassador
I get the impression not many people use newsfeeds to browse more than a handful of articles a day, and even less like to use keyboard shortcuts for efficiency...
I've been making these points since the mail+feeds module was first released.
Oh - there's a new bug now as well... in the last few releases the number of unread feed articles is not displayed in the mail panel while you read articles unless you:
- click the "feeds" category
- then click on a blank space in the mail panel
- only then click on an article in the list