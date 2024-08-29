Solved sync my workspaces in different machines
I wish I could synchronize my workspaces on the different machines I use.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Your Synced Tabs are now grouped into Devices, Workspaces and Tab Stacks in Vivaldi 6.9.
mib2berlin
@njbastos
Hi, there is a request about already, it have a lot of votes too.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85001/sync-workspaces
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Hello, and about synchronizing my email account settings? I have 5 devices (desktops and notebooks), I installed Vivaldi on a first desktop, and configured my workspaces and all my 6 email accounts that I use frequently, and I synchronized everything. When I installed Vivaldi on the second desktop, logged into my account and downloaded the synchronized settings, to my surprise both the workspaces and the settings, the email accounts did not appear, I had to do everything manually, and the same happened on the other devices. I think these synchronizations would be very desirable in future Vivaldi updates.
mib2berlin
@njbastos
Hi, mail and feeds are not synced, there is a feature request for this too.
I have also several devices and mail accounts but I absolutely not want to sync them, maybe one account but not the 4 others.
There are close to 6000 feature requests, it depends on man power, user votes, business plan, cost and many other which request is implemented when.
For mail it is a bit more then yes/no, sync calendar too? Which one and so forth.
I am all for sync more features but it is a huge amount of work and any user need a different feature.
Here is one request for mail:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53420/sync-email-rss-calendar-configurations-and-seen-read-statuses
A user create a database for requests, you can search there for existing ones:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=mail sync&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
As we said in Brazil, thank you very much for help.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
