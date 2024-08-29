@njbastos

Hi, mail and feeds are not synced, there is a feature request for this too.

I have also several devices and mail accounts but I absolutely not want to sync them, maybe one account but not the 4 others.

There are close to 6000 feature requests, it depends on man power, user votes, business plan, cost and many other which request is implemented when.

For mail it is a bit more then yes/no, sync calendar too? Which one and so forth.

I am all for sync more features but it is a huge amount of work and any user need a different feature.

Here is one request for mail:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53420/sync-email-rss-calendar-configurations-and-seen-read-statuses

A user create a database for requests, you can search there for existing ones:

https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=mail sync&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=

Cheers, mib