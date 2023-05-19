Sync email/RSS/Calendar configurations and seen/read statuses
pauloaguia Translator
I'm sure you saw this one coming
I often switch between my laptop and my wife's computer at home. I can't say one of them is my main device. I have a Vivaldi profile configured on both of them and most of the configurations are automatically sync'd (except for WebPanels and SearchEngines, which surprises me every time I need to go through this).
It's really annoying having to reconfigure all email and RSS accounts on both the devices (thinking about getting a new laptop next year - I'll need to do it all over again then). So I'd like to have the option to sync these configurations so I won't have to do it again for each device (or for new installations).
But, other than just the actual configurations, there are other syncing considerations I'd like to propose:
- The possibility to sync some accounts and not others. I'm thinking of people that would like to check their personal email at their work computer but not their work email at their personal computer.
- If I read an email/feed in one computer I don't want to have to mark it as read in the other one too. Especially, when I buy the new laptop, I don't want to have to mark thousands of messages as seen/read like I did today...
Crimsonshade
This was something I was hoping for from the very beginning.
That is a great suggestion @pauloaguia
To only sync selected accounts - I think we could just expand the current sync-page in the options and add all the E-Mail-Accounts to the List of toggles. Then you could turn sync on and off on an Account-Basis.
If you want to go further, we could also make the toggles specific to devices, which means that the user could decide whether or not he wants to sync the accounts on each device
I'm really looking forward to the development of the Mail-Client!
Apart from syncing the configuration and read/unread states, it would so be good to sync the search database, such that I can use the full text search on my mobile device just as well as on the desktop but without having to prefetch years of emails first.
@wildente said in Sync email/RSS/Calendar configurations and seen/read statuses:
it would so be good to sync the search database, such that I can use the full text search on my mobile device just as well as on the desktop but without having to prefetch years of emails first.
@wildente How would that work? A search made on your mobile's browser that executes on the database on your laptop?!?
@pauloaguia yes (once Vivaldi has mail integrated into the mobile browser) . Copy/sync the database file which says "your search term is in file x" to the phone. So even though the phone does not have all data from all mails, it has the knowledge of all data in all mails. Don't ask me about how to accomplish this
@wildente The problem is that Vivaldi is a client (HTTP client, FTP client, Sync client, POP3 client, IMAP client, etc).
I don't think it has any server capabilities... Which would mean a search on the mobile would have to wait for the laptop/PC to ping the sync server to find out there was a request for it - probably several seconds or even minutes of lag...
Even if a server was added to Vivaldi, there's still the issue that there may be more than one device with a full database - which one to ask for or which one should answer? Or what about if they're both disconnected at the time of the search?
I can see the searches being sent to the mail server if the mail bodies are not yet in the mail client, and letting the mail server handle it and return the resulting emails.
More than that I think is just opening a big can of worms with lots of problems...
And definitely not what I had in mind when I mentioned sync for email
@pauloaguia OK. I didn't mean that any communication would be done between the device and the desktop, but I'm going to stop diluting this thread.
@pauloaguia - looking forward to RSS sync option too!
anthony155
I can understand why email and maybe calendars connected to accounts (with the exception of .icals that are hosted by a few services.) can't be synced, due to maybe security and privacy reasons.
but why not RSS feeds? These are just URLs that lead to content. It could only sync these values and not the contents.
This is not exactly true. Feeds can just as well be password-protected and/or assigned a token.
I still suppose that it would be possible and very much helpful for those who use multiple systems to sync feed statuses.
Voting up for feed reader (RSS) sync, this is essential when you have more than one device (PC at home/work, smartphone, tablet, Notebook etc.)
alexanderpotemkin
please, count my vote in as well; I use Vivaldi as a Web OS, just tried Mail - it's lovely and it would be a semi-final step for my switch (integrating messengers in a right way, not like Ferdi, would be the final one).
alexanderpotemkin
by the way, it's one of the killer feature on Spark Mail client, if you would be looking for some inspiration; if not that way, I would appreciate if everything except for the passwords would be synchronized - re-adding every new account is a problem, but just adding a password is not.
I was unpleasantly surprised on OS reinstall that Vivaldi doesn't save RSS feeds. I can see how syncing emails is complicated but feeds are just about those xml urls, not very different from Bookmarks.
It would be really wonderful to see syncing E-mail accounts, RSS feed links settings and calendars.
Mail:
Login, Pass, Mail servers and ports, Sender name, Account name, Sign
RSS:
Feed name and address
Calendar:
Type, (for Google) Name, account name, chosen cals
I don't think syncing that info could be unrealistic to do, but for me as users this will be insanely cool!
Syncing Read/Unread on mails:
I still wonder if this is just a bug or an uncompleted feature.
I have two PCs with Vivaldi Mail client and one android smart phone with K9 mail client and IMAP accounts.
Email R/U Status in Vivaldi is synced in either direction (K9 to Vivaldi and vv, Vivaldi to Vivaldi) as long as Vivaldi is running.
If any of the Vivaldi clients is offline (PC in standby of off), it does not fetch the R/U changes of the other Vivaldi or the K9 client after powering it up again.
BTW the K9 client is always up to date with the R/U status.
Any confirms?
Didn't check if this is valid for RSS feeds as well.
for reliable sync of email and RSS read/unread status. As this is daily annoyance.
mib2berlin
@ClausR
Hi, I use the same email client, K9 and Vivaldi mail client.
My main mail account is sycned on all devices, Linux, Windows and Android.
All set up as IMAP clients and if I read one mail on K9 it is marked as read in the Vivaldi mail client but I have to change to a different folder and back to make it appear.
Cheers, mib
@ClausR I have only IMAP accounts and, like @mib2berlin , I don't have any message status synchronization there other than it sometimes taking a few seconds to update them or the occasional having to change folder to see it updated.
As for the RSS feed messages, there is no sync at the moment. If you have Vivaldi's RSS client in two different devices, you'll have to manually deal with the message in both (that was actually one of the reasons why I specified the reading status in my original post, because the RSS messages issue is more complicated than email messages, as there is no status stored on the server for RSS messages like there is with email).
I vote for the syncing of RSS, email, and calendar!