I'm sure you saw this one coming

I often switch between my laptop and my wife's computer at home. I can't say one of them is my main device. I have a Vivaldi profile configured on both of them and most of the configurations are automatically sync'd (except for WebPanels and SearchEngines, which surprises me every time I need to go through this).

It's really annoying having to reconfigure all email and RSS accounts on both the devices (thinking about getting a new laptop next year - I'll need to do it all over again then). So I'd like to have the option to sync these configurations so I won't have to do it again for each device (or for new installations).

But, other than just the actual configurations, there are other syncing considerations I'd like to propose: