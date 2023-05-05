Workspaces with different sessions
-
IvanRosLiwe
It would be very useful to be able to give the possibility of choosing if the Workspaces are executed with different sessions or under the same session. In this way, we could have Workspaces to see different email accounts, etc... and easily change accounts with F2
-
@IvanRosLiwe That’s not possible. There is your profile and your current session of one or more windows. The windows can be from different sessions. The windows will contain workspaces according to their parent session. But workspaces cannot hold a session, they can’t be their parents parent, so to speak.
-
@IvanRosLiwe Thanks for pointing this out. I've come to the same conclusion as you after having multiple online profiles to bounce between.
If I'm going to be in workspace X working on X's YouTube, X's Pinterest, and X's Facebook, and then go over to workspace Y to pull up Y's Facebook to work on Y's profile, and there is workspace X's session that I need to logout of, which also logs X's session out, I then have to log Y out to work with X again.
Without session isolation between workspaces I'm finding it difficult to understand Vivaldi's aim on workspace management. Perhaps it is work in progress and session independence is on the horizon.