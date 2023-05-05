@IvanRosLiwe Thanks for pointing this out. I've come to the same conclusion as you after having multiple online profiles to bounce between.

If I'm going to be in workspace X working on X's YouTube, X's Pinterest, and X's Facebook, and then go over to workspace Y to pull up Y's Facebook to work on Y's profile, and there is workspace X's session that I need to logout of, which also logs X's session out, I then have to log Y out to work with X again.

Without session isolation between workspaces I'm finding it difficult to understand Vivaldi's aim on workspace management. Perhaps it is work in progress and session independence is on the horizon.