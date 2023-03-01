Vivaldi crashes ALL THE TIME on Ubuntu 22.04
-
ricardo1970
Hi guys.
I'm working on:
- Ubuntu 22.04;
- Vivaldi 5.7.2921.60 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit).
I've been trying Vivaldi for 2 months now. I was looking for a Chrome-like browser with better features and less weight, plus I'm into Classical music and I also use Opera Browser since the 2000s, so I thought this would be great.
The antispam is very welcome, but some things are simply wrong, such as zooming the DevTools also zooms the main window. But especially:
It crashes some 20 times a day!
I'm running a lot of tabs and in some I have devtools open with React Tools, because guess what I do for a living.
I searched and searched and all similar topics are closed / archived, as if this has been long since fixed and is no longer happening.
Some reasons I read were things like having DevTools (Ooops!), or having incognito windows (not here). In any case, if DevTools are breaking Vivaldi, maybe it should not have them, so that SW devs like me would know to keep away from this.
What I've been noticing is that every time I suspend / Hibernate / Hybrid Sleep the laptop, it's dead sure that upon waking up Vivaldi will freeze and crash. Just before posting this, it actually crashed because screen saver kicked in.
I need a solution, otherwise I'll just go back to Chrome, or try Brave, or something. A shame, though, because the tab tiling is just priceless.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the basics.
Mostly #3
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
ricardo1970
Hi Zalex,
Although not in the format you ask, I did mention the three items, but here they are again:
- Vivaldi 5.7.2921.60 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
- Since day 1 (23/01/2023)
- Ubuntu 22.04
And since we're here, let me add that it crashed again just while I was trying to type this reply, only because I changed the zoom in one of the screens of my system.
As for your suggestions, here's my feedback:
- Clean site data: that's a big flat NO. I do not wish to log out from company email, company GitLab, my own web apps (which use access tokens and cookies), all for my inconvenience and in the end only to see this crash nevertheless.
- Clean service workers: a lot of these are running on tasks we use all the time in my company, such as the Gmail Chat. Most of them are registered but not running. In any case, there's no convenient way to kill them all other than one by one, which is a hint to dev about usability.
Also, you just dumped here a ton of stuff because despite the fact that I mentioned this is a work thing, you must think I have time to go over all the history, forums, tutorials... That is a dismissive answer when we don't really want to address the subject.
Not to mention that, other than the load of links, you gave no next steps information at all. What should I do? Clean all browsing data, kill all service workers, open one tab and look at it hoping it won't crash?
The Vivaldi website promises a lot, and it delivers, but only until it comes down in flames. I'm trying to help.
-
mib2berlin
@ricardo1970
Hi, we have many Linux user here in the forum.
I am not on Ubuntu but Opensuse and cant even remember when Vivaldi crashed for me the last time.
Something in your setup does not work with Vivaldi and to sort this out you need a clean state.
Create a new profile, close all tabs, don´t change anything, don´t install anything > test for a while.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
For cleaning up your running profile I guess @Zalex108 meant cache but not cookies. You can clean all service worker with set Storage and Application Cache.
The most issues in Vivaldi are caused by extensions but you will notice that quickly in a clean profile.
Cheers, mib
-
Hi,
It seems You didn't read the Basic Steps.
Nor the #3 meaning
The Extras are just in case the Basics aren't enough to fix the problem.
The useful links are just that, you may need them at some point so maybe better to give them an overall look to get an idea.
--
If you want to find and fix the problem, you will need to read and follow those steps.
-
exist2resist
I came here to say the same thing, my Vivaldi is constantly crashing on Ubuntu 22.04.
I mean several times a day.
I only recently installed Ubuntu on my system, dual boot with windows, and use it for work.
Previously I was using fedora for several years with vivaldi without issue, still do on my laptop.
Same extensions as they are installed with my profile when I log into Vivaldi.
I also have a lot of tabs open on my system.
I'm a power user work with developers, development tools, and devops tools.
Vivaldi version: 6.6.3271.55 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
OS: Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS x86_64
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi crashes ALL THE TIME on Ubuntu 22.04:
@ricardo1970
Hi, we have many Linux user here in the forum.
I am not on Ubuntu but Opensuse and cant even remember when Vivaldi crashed for me the last time.
Something in your setup does not work with Vivaldi and to sort this out you need a clean state.
Create a new profile, close all tabs, don´t change anything, don´t install anything > test for a while.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
For cleaning up your running profile I guess @Zalex108 meant cache but not cookies. You can clean all service worker with set Storage and Application Cache.
The most issues in Vivaldi are caused by extensions but you will notice that quickly in a clean profile.
Cheers, mib
Cool story bro, but just because you have many linux users doesn't mean that it is an issue on another distro.
Also clearing cookies is not the solution either as I have reinstalled the browser a few times now.
Seems like this is related to Ubuntu as I have the same browser on Fedora and this is not an issue there.
-
exist2resist
This post is deleted!
-
@exist2resist As a power user, it is certainly not new to you that it is very often the individual configurations that can lead to failures. In this case in both Ubuntu and Vivaldi.
To start with the latter: To troubleshoot, check it with a fresh profile, without extensions and modifications. Only when the crashing is still there it make sense to think of a Vivaldi bug.
You will most likely know which settings in Ubuntu could have a disruptive effect. I myself switched from Ubuntu to Linux Mint years ago, as Mint is more stable and runs better for me.
I don't know who is an Ubuntu expert in this forum for contributing to your issue a bit more.
Start with fresh profile to investigate.
-
- What means Vivaldi crashes? A tab (you see a dead bird icon) or the complete browser closes?
- How many tabs and windows do you have open? After hours some Out-of-Memory crashes can appear.
- in rare cases some extension can cause memory leaks and lead to crashes
- Problems with Vivaldi on Wayland and GPU drivers can cause crashes
- Special settings in vivaldi://flags can cause instability
- Special commandline options when starting from a desktop shortcut or from shell can cause instability
It is not easy to tell what is wrong. I run Vivaldi on Ubuntu 22 LTS with a Intel GPU and all is ok.
Perhaps an other Ubuntu user can tell more.
-
@exist2resist Would be good to send crashdump and parts of syslog containing entries related to crash to Vivaldi bug tracker.