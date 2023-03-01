Hi guys.

I'm working on:

Ubuntu 22.04;

Vivaldi 5.7.2921.60 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit).

I've been trying Vivaldi for 2 months now. I was looking for a Chrome-like browser with better features and less weight, plus I'm into Classical music and I also use Opera Browser since the 2000s, so I thought this would be great.

The antispam is very welcome, but some things are simply wrong, such as zooming the DevTools also zooms the main window. But especially:

It crashes some 20 times a day!

I'm running a lot of tabs and in some I have devtools open with React Tools, because guess what I do for a living.

I searched and searched and all similar topics are closed / archived, as if this has been long since fixed and is no longer happening.

Some reasons I read were things like having DevTools (Ooops!), or having incognito windows (not here). In any case, if DevTools are breaking Vivaldi, maybe it should not have them, so that SW devs like me would know to keep away from this.

What I've been noticing is that every time I suspend / Hibernate / Hybrid Sleep the laptop, it's dead sure that upon waking up Vivaldi will freeze and crash. Just before posting this, it actually crashed because screen saver kicked in.

I need a solution, otherwise I'll just go back to Chrome, or try Brave, or something. A shame, though, because the tab tiling is just priceless.