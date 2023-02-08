We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Bug: Ctrl + Tab does not cycle tabs in recent order
Sometimes (I haven't figured out when) Ctrl+Tab does not cycle tabs in the intended order.
Let's say I have tabs 1, 2, 3. I work in tab 1, then I cycle to tab 2 to look at some info there. Then I press Ctrl+Tab again.
- expected result: I get back to tab 1
- actual result: I cycle to tab 3, and tab 1 goes to the end of list in the tab cycle popup.
I guess this happens if I do not interact with the content of a tab. This is very inconvenient as I often cycle between two tabs, one I work with, other one I look at some info at.
@rromanov Can’t reproduce. Try on a fresh profile and provide more detailed steps to trigger the problem (e.g. all distinct settings).
I'm experiencing the same issue. I often switch back and forth between two tabs with Ctrl + Tab and it seems that sometimes the tab I'm switching to gets moved to the end of the list.
I can't figure out when exactly it happens. It tends to work perfectly fine for a long time - let's say 20 times in a row - and then the 21st time it fails and I don't know why, because I don't think I'm doing anything differently (at least not knowingly).
I can double on the problem. Macbook Pro M1 16, latest Vivaldi, option "Tabs cycle in Recent usage order" enabled. 10+ tabs opened, CTRL+TAB:
0 step: Some page opened and I'd like go to previous tab
1 step, CTRL+TAB - back to previous tab
2 step, CTRL+TAB - back to previous-to-previous tabs instead of coming to step 0 tab
3 to ~10 steps, CTRL+TAB cycling between 1 and 2 steps
~11+ steps, CTRL+TAB switching to some random tab and cycling between it and tab from steps 2-10
Last behaviour repeats moreover.
Same on last stable release on macos. Recent order broke in all directions.
I've reported this bug VB-95852. Highly annoying.
Seems like this bug is in ignore list. New updates released and nothing is changing.
This bug has been posted here many many times and I've had issues with it ever since tab stacks were introduced.
I have it on Windows and on Mac, and I have pinned tabs and tab stacks. The recent cycle order is not consistent and it seems to skip tabs all the time. It's beyond annoying and probably just a "+1" that needs to be changed in the code or something.
I have this issue too. I can't figure out what exactly triggers it but here's a simple scenario to try:
- Open several (at least 3) tabs
- Repeatedly press and release Ctrl + Tab
When I do this, I expect to cycle from tab "A" to tab "B", then back to A, then back to B, and so on. However, the cycle sometimes becomes out of of order fairly quickly: various tabs that aren't A or B get into the mix when (in this scenario) they never should.
This highly annoying issue is still there. Any comments from developers?
No developer comments of which I'm aware but I did submit a bug report (ref VB-97892) about this today. I regularly use Vivaldi on 2 macOS devices and 1 Linux desktop and the issue is present on both the Macs, but not the Linux computer.
FWIW, here is a screen recording of the issue. It's easy to reproduce.
@rucker Forgive my ignorant intrusion (this isn't a topic that intrigues or bothers me!) but — I just downed a can of Foster's Premium — and decided to take a fresh view of the CTRL-Tab behavior...
Ya know what my inebriated self saw? Each successive use of the shortcut adds its results to the queue... Looks random, but it ain't!
It's a UX problem...
-
@OakdaleFTL Thank you sir, and thank Foster's for your perspective! It does seem like something along those lines is going on (but without removing anything from the queue/stack). Interesting!
Although when I have an existing session with many tabs (as I typically do) and I open a new one when the current tab is somewhere in the middle, the tab order gets even more confusing.
@rucker (Don't confuse me! ) Perhaps freezing the queue at the 1st invocation of Ctrl-Tab would yield the behavior you expect... But how to determine when successive invocations have stopped?
Side-note: Keeping to a single tab stack (or perhaps a workspace...)
wouldshould give you the sort of tabs history that single tabs have, via < and >. But the premeditation required somewhat defeats the purpose of the function...
Oh: But simply taking the queue directly from the (book-marked by the invocation...) browsing history would do the job!
@OakdaleFTL not always. Sometimes recently used tab is just sent to the end of the cycle list
Up.
The problem persists and affects my productivity greatly. While I could use keyboard only, I have to switch to mouse and back.
Same here. Happens seemingly at random, and quite frequently, but some pages seem worse than others - e.g. with GitLab it happens all the time. My tab settings are all default I think. MacOS, Vivaldi 6.1.3035.204 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Anyone found a workaround? Any open bug issue we can follow?
Found several other reports about this issue as well:
-
So happy I'm not alone in suffering from this maddening behavior.
I have the feeling it happens more often when I quickly try to use ctrl-tab to go back and forth between to tabs. It works once or twice and then suddenly the tab I just came from is at the end of the list instead of the next position.
And this bug is still with us. It is a biggest issue in Vivaldi at all.