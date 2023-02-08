Sometimes (I haven't figured out when) Ctrl+Tab does not cycle tabs in the intended order.

Let's say I have tabs 1, 2, 3. I work in tab 1, then I cycle to tab 2 to look at some info there. Then I press Ctrl+Tab again.

expected result: I get back to tab 1

actual result: I cycle to tab 3, and tab 1 goes to the end of list in the tab cycle popup.

I guess this happens if I do not interact with the content of a tab. This is very inconvenient as I often cycle between two tabs, one I work with, other one I look at some info at.