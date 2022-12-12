As you can see in the screen recording below, tab cycling does not always work the way it's supposed to. In the recording, all I'm doing is repeatedly actuating ctrl+tab, which is keybound to tab cycler forward. It should be infinitely alternating between Google and the red Vivaldi tab, but at some point it switches to the blue Vivaldi tab.

This problem happens very frequently, but it's proven difficult to find a way to consistently replicate it. I've never, ever had problems with ctrl+tab in years of using Firefox, but it's been consistently buggy as soon as I started using Vivaldi a few months ago.

Has anyone else had this problem and figured out what's wrong, or at least how to replicate it consistently?

Here are still-frames of the tab cycler pop-up from the video above:

From Google to red Vivaldi tab:

From red Vivaldi tab to Google:

From red Vivaldi tab to blue Vivaldi tab (the incorrect behavior):

As you can see, I'm not accidentally pressing ctrl+tab+tab or anything like that.