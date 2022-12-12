Tab cycling keeps malfunctioning
-
As you can see in the screen recording below, tab cycling does not always work the way it's supposed to. In the recording, all I'm doing is repeatedly actuating ctrl+tab, which is keybound to tab cycler forward. It should be infinitely alternating between Google and the red Vivaldi tab, but at some point it switches to the blue Vivaldi tab.
This problem happens very frequently, but it's proven difficult to find a way to consistently replicate it. I've never, ever had problems with ctrl+tab in years of using Firefox, but it's been consistently buggy as soon as I started using Vivaldi a few months ago.
Has anyone else had this problem and figured out what's wrong, or at least how to replicate it consistently?
Here are still-frames of the tab cycler pop-up from the video above:
From Google to red Vivaldi tab:
From red Vivaldi tab to Google:
From red Vivaldi tab to blue Vivaldi tab (the incorrect behavior):
As you can see, I'm not accidentally pressing ctrl+tab+tab or anything like that.
-
@Aelius
It seems we are experiencing the same issue,
curiously, I'm using Vivaldi on Mac OS(Ventura)
5.6.2867.50 (Stable channel) （arm64）
-
Oh my god. You captured it on video. Thank you. No one seems to believe this is a thing. It. Is.
I switched back to Vivaldi 5.1, where this doesn't seem to happen. This has been broken for maybe A YEAR NOW. Makes Vivalidi unusable.
-
mib2berlin
@jvivaldi885 @Aelius
It seams nobody report this to the bug tracker, no developer know about.
One have to reproduce it in a clean profile, then report it.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number(beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Edit: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
-
This was fixed in 5.7. It's broken again in 6.
-
@jvivaldi885 Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG was closed as WONTFIX or otherwise last time. Even though Aelius even caught it on video. Sigh.
-
@jvivaldi885 Bug number?
-
VB-93988
-
@jvivaldi885 said in Tab cycling keeps malfunctioning:
VB-93988
Was closed as 5.7.2909.2 Can not Reproduce.
-
I will test, but tell:
- Which Vivaldi?
- Which OS?
- Is the order in tabs cycler "recently used" or "tab order"
I tried: 6.0.2979.15 Win 11 22H2 , Tab Cycler Order: Recently Used.
Works for me.
I tried many Ctrl+Tab and it switched between the two used tabs.
-
jvivaldi885
This system is OS X 12.6.4; This Vivaldi is 6.0.2979.15 (Stable channel) (x86_64). "Active in Recently Used Order" is selected in Settings.
And I'm finding sometimes, at random, seldomly, when I CTRL-TAB, I'm not where I think I should be. It works great on recent 5.7, so I've gotten used to it working again; I use this laptop with 6 less often, so I don't see the behavior as often. But something absolutely feels off. I'm finding myself on tabs that I'm confident I wasn't just looking at.
I wish it was obvious and easily reproducible, but it just isn't.
Maybe it only happens on Mac; I don't use Windows enough to notice.
-
@jvivaldi885 said in Tab cycling keeps malfunctioning:
I wish it was obvious and easily reproducible, but it just isn't.
And that is the real world problem: if no internal tester and dev with a Mac or other OS can reproduce it, the report will not get the state Confirmed.
Please report the issue to bug tracker so we get a fresh report for 6.0 Stable!
-
Once I'm confidence this is real and I'm not imagining it, I'll try filing a new bug.
Thanks.
-
@jvivaldi885 Yes, i hope for you this time a internal with a Mac will reproduce it.
-
@DoctorG said in Tab cycling keeps malfunctioning:
@jvivaldi885 said in Tab cycling keeps malfunctioning:
VB-93988
Was closed as 5.7.2909.2 Can not Reproduce.
This is such a frustrating tendency with Vivaldi. There are countless bugs I literally record on video and when I post about them they never get any attention because "[shrug], it works for me. Closed. Wontfix. Sucks to suck."
-
@Aelius Sorry for you, but i did not close the bug.
I can understand your disappointment.
I appreciate that users report bugs and create videos. I will link your posts and videos to the new report of @jvivaldi885 an add a link to forum.
That's all i can do for you users.
//EDIT:
Waiting for a report from @jvivaldi885 or @Aelius - who want to write a report?
-
Waiting for a report from @jvivaldi885 or @Aelius.
-
Okay, I created a report. VB-97263.
-
@Aelius Was set to Confirmed.
And i added your Gif to the report.