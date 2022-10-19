Cycle in Recently Used Order seems broken
-
devployment
Seems like ctrl+tab to
Cycle in Recently Used Orderbetween tabs is currently broken for me. Is there a known issue with this? Cannot recon but I think the trouble started a few days ago.
It works 2 or three times, and then starts to jump in the tab list randomly.
Any known issues here?
- macOS Monterey (12.6) M1
- Vivaldi Version 5.5.2805.38 (Stable channel) (arm64)
-
I've been having issues with the tab cycler forever. For example: I press ctrl-tab to switch back to the last one used, the ctrl-tab again to go back to the current one. When I repeat the same 2 steps then it goes to the 3rd or even 4th used. And I Do release the ctrl-key in between. It seems very inconsistent and unpredictable, quite frustrating.
-
ImaginaryFreedom
This thread about the same issue has much more activity. Still a problem on v6.9.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83612/bug-ctrl-tab-does-not-cycle-tabs-in-recent-order?page=1