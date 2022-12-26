@LesAHay, @Catweazle

New user of Vivaldi here! I just experienced the same issue, although it occurred about 10 minutes after installation.

Before accepting or denying anything, I did a search and came across this post! Being a curious software QA Engineer, I took a look in the Event Viewer and saw two Vivaldi-related events in the Defender Firewall logs at around the time of installation which had the "Action" listed as "Block". These rules were to allow inbound connections on all TCP and UDP ports.

On the Windows Defender Firewall popup window, I then selected to "allow" connections, and immediately six new events were added to the Event Viewer. Three dedicated to UDP with the "Action: Allow" status, and three dedicated to TCP with the same "Action: Allow" status.

The Windows event log is not the best for extracting data, so I tried to make something readable from the events in the log. Hopefully this will be of some use to somebody. I suspect that most users just click "allow" and go about their business and that's why nobody at Vivaldi is really aware of any "issue". That's what I would have done had I not had a bit of time on my hands!

Events from time of installation:

Log Name: Microsoft-Windows-Windows Firewall With Advanced Security/Firewall Source: Windows Firewall With Advanced Security Logged: 02/10/2023 10:45:19 EventID: 2097 Task Category: None Level: Information Keywords: (2199023255552) User: LOCAL SERVICE Computer: <REDACTED> OpCode: Info --- A rule has been added to the Windows Defender Firewall exception list. Added Rule: Rule ID: TCP Query User{<REDACTED>}C:\users\<REDACTED>\appdata\local\vivaldi\application\vivaldi.exe Rule Name: vivaldi.exe Origin: Local Active: Yes Direction: Inbound Profiles: Private Action: Block Application Path: C:\users\<REDACTED>\appdata\local\vivaldi\application\vivaldi.exe Service Name: Protocol: TCP Security Options: None Edge Traversal: None Modifying User: NT SERVICE\mpssvc Modifying Application: C:\WINDOWS\System32\svchost.exe A rule has been added to the Windows Defender Firewall exception list. Added Rule: Rule ID: UDP Query User{<REDACTED>}C:\users\<REDACTED>\appdata\local\vivaldi\application\vivaldi.exe Rule Name: vivaldi.exe Origin: Local Active: Yes Direction: Inbound Profiles: Private Action: Block Application Path: C:\users\<REDACTED>\appdata\local\vivaldi\application\vivaldi.exe Service Name: Protocol: UDP Security Options: None Edge Traversal: None Modifying User: NT SERVICE\mpssvc Modifying Application: C:\WINDOWS\System32\svchost.exe

Events following the selection of "allow" in the Defender Firewall popup: