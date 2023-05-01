Hello Vivaldi team !

I'm here today to ask you if there was a possibility to use more then one image to cycle through located on my computer for the start page background and the window background image.

Much like the feature you find on most OS's today where you choose multiple images to set as your background and it will then cycle through them at a determined interval (10 min, 1hr, 1 day, next time I open my computer back up).

Love the browser keep up the good work!

(mod edit: title and merged threads)