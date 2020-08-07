Payment info synchronization between devices
As I know there is no way to implement GPay integration, so users should add payment info in vivaldi manually. But it would be much easier if this info will be synced between devices of user, because most users have at least two devices - pc and mobile.
That's basically what stops me from using vivaldi anywhere including mobile version. Sometimes I need to pay for something important, like mobile phone and I like when browser just asks CVV code and I don't need to get card from wallet and type numbers, because I need to make payment quick.
If there is some safety doubts, there can be flag to make certain card device-stored or cloud-stored, so users will decide themselves if they take such risk with all advantages.
@sergentum , from what I understand, Vivaldi saves this data only locally and I personally find it safer than when they circulate on the web or are uploaded to a server, even if they are encrypted.
GPay is a Google API and if Vivaldi will have to pay a license to include it, apart from it, I don't know if I would use it. Google's privacy doesn't inspire much confidence, although it results in a small hassle of not having this data synchronized.
@Catweazle said in Payment info synchronization between devices:
Vivaldi saves this data only locally and I personally find it safer
I'm sure that there are such users, especially with regular news about personal data leaks. That's why I'd suggest to make sync optional for each payment card. For example I can use virtual card with small amount with syncronization, but some sensitive card save only on device. I think that would be really usefull.
@Catweazle said in Payment info synchronization between devices:
a small hassle
I wouldn't estimate that issue for all users, some users may find it crucial when decide which browser to use.
Vivaldi 6.9 has added new improvements to how it handles saved payment info. This is now synced, and you can edit/remove entries if you want.
