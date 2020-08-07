As I know there is no way to implement GPay integration, so users should add payment info in vivaldi manually. But it would be much easier if this info will be synced between devices of user, because most users have at least two devices - pc and mobile.

That's basically what stops me from using vivaldi anywhere including mobile version. Sometimes I need to pay for something important, like mobile phone and I like when browser just asks CVV code and I don't need to get card from wallet and type numbers, because I need to make payment quick.

If there is some safety doubts, there can be flag to make certain card device-stored or cloud-stored, so users will decide themselves if they take such risk with all advantages.