I'd use uBlock Origin as a better model for this. It has extended the ABP filter syntax, for one thing. Important for creation of custom filters is the ability to see what has been blocked, and why it is has been blocked. To that end, uBlock Origin's logger is an essential tool for investigating what is happening, and creating highly targeted filters to change the blocking as desired. For blocking additional things not caught by the extant filters, the element picker & zapper tools are useful, as is the DOM inspector.

For a robust custom filter feature, I would like to see these tools included as part of it. It's also why I wish Vivaldi stuck to its guns and said existing blocking extensions provide broad functionality to solve the problem better than any native blocking functionality in any browser, so they could then focus their resources on parts of the browser which didn't already have fantastic solutions implemented. There's a mountain of work, even with a basic custom filter feature, before Vivaldi's ad & tracker blocking will reach parity with tools like uBlock Origin and uMatrix. I don't predict these will ever be made obsolete.‡

I think mainly they needed to have ad & tracker blocking for Vivaldi Android, and it was easier to whip that feature together than it was to implement extension support properly. So it serves as a great stop gap for the time being. On the desktop though, there are myriad tools that are lightyears ahead of any browser's native blocking. Given the very limited resources at Vivaldi, I'd prefer they prioritize other work, such as fixing bugs and innovating on the browser like they have in the past rather than incrementally expand blocking on the desktop.

‡ The caveat here being whatever actually happens come Manifest v3. It remains to be seen if tools like UBO & UM will be crippled by it. Even if so, Vivaldi has indicated the possibility of simply restoring the functionality extension developers require, should it be lost. That would probably be the best approach as there are more extensions than just blockers that make use of it.