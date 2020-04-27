Hi there,

I'm sorry and I don't want to sound rude, but this is not about what "fits my/your usage". This is about a common and generic UI behavior.

I'm a software developer and I know this kind of stuff is considered confusing for users, but when this stuff stays for too long, ppl get used to it but don't understand why.

To clarify my point: If you click in a file linked as the image below, "Save link as..." is shown in the right click menu. The triple dot is obviously about the download location popup..

Understand my point now? This is not about just images. This is about a directive that must override this cases. The directive is "Do not ask for location when I'm downloading" (and use the given location). Otherwise the option should clarify the exceptions.

Maybe giving my personal usage confuses the point. But as a user, I expect a option to do what it said it does.

Cheers,