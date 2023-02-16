Would love to have this too. Just opened another thread with this feature request and then was pointed to this one. Here is what I wrote:

I love the pop put video functionality and use it a lot. A button to directly switch from picture in picture to full screen video and the other way round would be a huge improvement to certain workflows.

For example you watch a video and have to shortly check something or do some research at the same time. At the moment you need to leave full screen mode and then activate pop out video. If you want to go back to full screen it gets even more complicated. First you need to reduce the pop out video, find the right tab in Vivaldi and the can go back to full screen.

So a button or keyboard shortcut to directly go from full screen to pop out and vice versa would be a huge improvement, at least for me

Thanks for you amazing work at Vivaldi