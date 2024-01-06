Easy to Implement Feature Requests
-
Pesala Ambassador
Easy to Implement
With over 5,100 feature requests for the browser, it is not surprising that some users are getting frustrated at the apparent slow progress.
Summary of Feature Requests
Category Threads Android 799 Desktop 3,701 Mail, Calendar, and Feeds 629 Automotive 5 Total 5,134
The perception could be changed by fixing some simple things in the next few Snapshots, while waiting for those that are hard to do, though often requested for many years.
Expand Collapse Bookmark Folders with Single-clickEasy to implement with CSS (See below).
- Change Initial Focus for Clear Private Data Dialog
- Page Down Should Scroll by a Full Page
- Ctrl+F Should Toggle Find in Page
- Larger Maximum Image Size for Capture Page
- Option to not open Explorer after Screen Capture
- Permanently Delete Bookmarks or Notes with Shift+Delete
- Transparency for Speed Dial Thumbnails and Folders
- Open Download Manager in a Separate Tab
- Show Link Info as a Tooltip
- Increase the Range for Default Zoom
- Find Next/Previous Without Showing Toolbar
- Option to Disable Launch After Installation
- Finer Increments for Zoom
- Option to Open URL/Search Results in New Tab from the Address Bar with Enter
- Resizing Bookmark Tab Sidebar
- Option to Open URL / Search Results in a New Tab from the Address Bar with Enter
-
-
- Expand Collapse Bookmark Folders with Single Click
I'm not sure this is easy to use...or not... ↓
.panel.panel-bookmarks .vivaldi-tree .tree-row.folder .expand-icon { width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute; margin: 0 !important; } .panel.panel-bookmarks .vivaldi-tree .tree-row.folder .expand-icon > svg { display: none; }
-
Pesala Ambassador
@shifte That works perfectly. I am in favour of simple CSS fixes for feature requests like this. It takes a load of work off the shoulders of the developers, and side-steps the discussion about whether a feature is needed or not. Those who want it can just copy/paste a few lines of code.
I always include a heading in the CSS code as I keep all of my mods in a single custom.css file.
/* Expand/Collapse Bookmark Folders with Single-click*/ .panel.panel-bookmarks .vivaldi-tree .tree-row.folder .expand-icon {width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute; margin: 0 !important;} .panel.panel-bookmarks .vivaldi-tree .tree-row.folder .expand-icon > svg {display: none;}
-
greybeard Ambassador
And for those among us who previously have had no use for CSS and know nothing about it.
As a user of other programming and scripting tools I can figure out some of it but some is nonsense to me. To be on the paranoid side I just don’t use CSS mods, probably not to my benefit as I know most of you and you’d not post any malicious stuff.
Perhaps someone could recommend a good CSS resource?
I have spent more than a few $$$ on books. They are either dated and do not work or get involved with Java Script which I dn’t think we need. Right?
-
@greybeard CSS isn't really programming - it's styling of markup (HTML)
Think of it like this:
selector(s) { property: value; property: value; property: value; }
The selector(s) specify what element of CSS to style. These can be standard HTML elements (
<p>, <table>), CSS classes (
.class) or unique IDs (
#id).
I like to hide useless buttons cluttering the UI, so for instance I can hide some warnings and other crap from the address field:
/* Hide AddressField stuff */ .UrlBar-AddressField .permission-popup.is-blocking, .UrlBar-AddressField .UrlBar-UrlObfuscationWarning, .UrlBar-AddressField .ContentBlocker-Control, .UrlBar-AddressField .ToolbarButton-Button[title^="Translate"] { display: none; }
That's a bunch of different selectors for address field elements, and a simple declaration: Set the display of these elements to
none- i.e. hidden.
The Translate selector is special here - it selects an element with a class of
.ToolbarButton-Buttonwhere the HTML
titleattribute starts with "Translate". Similar to how basic regular expressions in most languages work.
The main challenge, especially for styling Vivaldi's UI is figuring out the correct selector to use. That can be achieved by inspecting the UI:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
Some good resources:
https://www.w3schools.com/css/default.asp
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/CSS
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/Getting_started_with_the_web/CSS_basics
-
barbudo2005
I recommend you to start with the modification of the Vivaldi Forum using the Stylus extension:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/stylus/clngdbkpkpeebahjckkjfobafhncgmne
Follow this instructions:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16224/general-question-can-you-change-font/19
In the point 7.- change "Applies to Everything" to "URLs on the domain":
The funny thing is that the same web page shows you the complete rule (selectors and properties), you just have to modify it.
No theory. Just jump into the pool, you won't drown.
Some rules to get you started:
/*NOT VISITED*/ a:link, h1:link, h2:link, h3:link, h4:link {color: #3f81ea !important; text-decoration: none !important;} /*VISITED*/ a:visited, .fl:visited, h1:visited, h2:visited, h3:visited, h4:visited {color: #00663e !important; text-decoration: none !important;} h2.title > a {font-family: Lato !important; font-weight: 500 !important; font-style: normal !important; padding-left: 0px !important; margin-right: 0px !important; width: 495px !important; line-height: 1.2 !important;}
Modify the values and see what happens on the page. It's immediate in Stylus:
-
greybeard Ambassador
@barbudo2005 “No theory. Just jump into the pool, you won't drown.”
I swim like a rock….
I’ll try the shallow end for starts.
-
barbudo2005
As I imagine you watch the Vivaldi Forum every day, set yourself the goal of making a daily modification, even if it is small.
Imagine how you can modify the general layout, the font size and family, the colors (background and text), the borders that highlight a section, what information is superfluous and only contaminates the general view. In other words define yourself as a web designer and get the perfect design that would satisfy you.
With CSS the sky is the limit.
Don't hesitate to ask how to do something, I will be happy to contribute to your perfect forum design.
-
-
@becm
You're right.
If I were you, I'd change the 2nd line.
↓
width: 75%;
-
- Easy to implement:
Some additional Keyboard Shortcuts!!!1
Stack Tabs by Host
Stack Tabs by Hosts
"I' ve been waiting for them for years!" -
-
Truemotion
- Option + Return or ALT + Enter if that naming suits you. I believe that this logic is universal and I don't see any reason to change that.
As for 13, I would be happy with smooth animation for zoom.
-
Pesala Ambassador