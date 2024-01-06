@greybeard CSS isn't really programming - it's styling of markup (HTML)

Think of it like this:

selector(s) { property: value; property: value; property: value; }

The selector(s) specify what element of CSS to style. These can be standard HTML elements ( <p>, <table> ), CSS classes ( .class ) or unique IDs ( #id ).

I like to hide useless buttons cluttering the UI, so for instance I can hide some warnings and other crap from the address field:

/* Hide AddressField stuff */ .UrlBar-AddressField .permission-popup.is-blocking, .UrlBar-AddressField .UrlBar-UrlObfuscationWarning, .UrlBar-AddressField .ContentBlocker-Control, .UrlBar-AddressField .ToolbarButton-Button[title^="Translate"] { display: none; }

That's a bunch of different selectors for address field elements, and a simple declaration: Set the display of these elements to none - i.e. hidden.

The Translate selector is special here - it selects an element with a class of .ToolbarButton-Button where the HTML title attribute starts with "Translate". Similar to how basic regular expressions in most languages work.

The main challenge, especially for styling Vivaldi's UI is figuring out the correct selector to use. That can be achieved by inspecting the UI:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools

Some good resources:

https://www.w3schools.com/css/default.asp

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/CSS

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/Getting_started_with_the_web/CSS_basics