Make focused webpanel more visible in panel (for dark themes)
stardepp Translator
Especially if you have a lot of webpanels, it would be good if the activated webpanel is marked, for example the icon of the activated webpanel is highlighted.
Thank you very much for your quick answer.
Yes, that must be due to my self-created very dark theme.
I just activated the default theme of Vivaldi and you can see which web panel is currently open.
But perhaps the activated web panel could also be marked more distinctively.
@Gwen-Dragon Very thoughtful of you, thank you.
@Gwen-Dragon Yes, here in the Vivaldi Forum I am right and get fast and professional help. That's good.
CSS modding to the rescue!
/* Panels switch button */ #switch > button.active { background-color: var(--colorHighlightBgDark); }
stardepp Translator
@Pathduck I put your suggestion into practice,
but I didn't change anything, which I may have done wrong.
@stardepp What exactly do you want me to say?
@stardepp Place your custom CSS files into the folder chosen in the settings (
C:\Users...), not in the Vivaldi application/style folder, and it should work.
Note that the modification uses a variable which depends on what you have set as your highlight colour. Of course, you can change this to what variable you think is better, or set a colour directly.
@Pathduck Like here?
@stardepp If that's the folder you have chosen here, then yes:
But surely you don't need the common.* files there. They should not be moved from the install folder.
@Gwen-Dragon
Yeah, it seems like a bug in the dark theme, or at least a lack of optimization.
However, it has been like that for a very long time... And I remember having already reported it more than a year ago, because it had been already a very long time before that issue was present --> VB-45000
In general, I know that Vivaldi has a tremendous number of tickets to deal with, and that they can't make immediately happy everybody.
But I must admit that it's kind of a shame that such small issues (one value to change in the CSS code) can not be treated more quickly. Difficult to be a small team with impacts on so many users! ^^
Speaking about dark theme and "quick win", an other simple CSS value update could also make the background of the panel icons transparent. Having a light grey square on every webpanel icons in the dark theme is quite inelegant. Same thing, sadly also reported long time ago.
