Sync Keyboard shortcut or Gesture
I want to be able to trigger sync when i need and not wait for the app to perform sync automatically. there should be a keyboard shortcut or gesture that triggers sync.
Related request: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/31936/button-sync-now
larsen0815
afaik, Vivaldi Sync will only synchronize some settings at the moment. I think it would be very useful to sync all shortcut settings, as normally a user will want to have the same on different machines.
Lars
Hi everyone, lately I've been doing some testing on the synchroniser. In which file are shortcuts changes saved? Are there any shortcuts synchronization plans?
Pesala Ambassador
@vtmx Keyboard shortcuts and mouse gestures are already synchronised as far as I know.
solidsnake Ambassador
@Pesala Are you sure? I haven't noticed that gestures and hotkeys are syncing, I have to repeat adding new to each instance,
Pesala Ambassador
@solidsnake You are correct. Shortcuts are not synchronised yet, along with many other things: e.g. Web Panels.
Adding some context to this request:
I would like to suggest the feature of syncing keyboard shortcuts:
- This is not a feature that everyone will want especially across platforms so you should be able to select keyboard shortcut syncing in the Sync Selected Data screen
- If Syncing is too difficult then an export/import or even config file for keyboard shortcuts would be greatly appreciated
@Pesala Mouse gestures have never been syncing for me, I've been setting them up from scratch on every new install.
