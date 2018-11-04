Button "Sync Now"
D136064RC14
Add a Sync now button in vivaldi://settings/sync/ for more practicality.
Para-Noid Ambassador
@d136064rc14 There is one in the sync settings. Log into sync>click "sync now". FYI, once logged in Vivaldi automatically syncs every few minutes.
You can do this by visiting
vivaldi://syncand clicking Trigger GetUpdates
LorenAmelang
@LonM said in Button "Sync Now":
vivaldi://sync
When I enter that I get the same page as vivaldi://sync-internals. Along the top, select the About tab. In the middle of the three main columns, not quite halfway down the page, is the Trigger GetUpdates button, along with three other pale, non-obvious "buttons".
I've tried that when I have sync problems, and if the automatic sync updates are failing, that will fail, too. What we really need is a "Reset Sync and Sync Now" button on the vivaldi://settings/sync/ page. When I have problems I have to logout and log in again, and provide my encryption password (that I have to go copy from LastPass because it won't auto-fill). Then I can click the temporary [Log into sync>click "sync now"] button and sync will work again.
Of course it would be even better if sync just worked and didn't get hung up like it does. Seems to be related to not properly realizing my Linux system has awakened from hibernation. But it also happens ocasionally on Windows for no obvious reason.
ukanuk Ambassador
I'm here near the end of 2021, still waiting and wishing for this feature. I'm logged into my Android phone and my computer, and both say their sync is up-to-date, but the "Synced Tabs" section on my computer isn't showing me my current phone tabs (it shows some tabs, but they're out of date). I wish there were an obvious button in both phone + browser sync details to manually force another sync.
I understand that vivaldi has an interval of 5 minutes or something between synchronizations.
in fact I consider the interval quite reasonable and it certainly leads to a saving of resources.
but sometimes, in my case I need a note or page to arrive from my phone to the computer in seconds, just as firefox and chrome do.
then I propose to create a button that forces syncronization when we press the "synchronize now" button
imitating the function of this other button:
I have tried different variables of this script without success:
vivaldi://sync/button#trigger-refresh
and then pin it to the left sidebar in the hope that it will need a single click to synchronize.
the sync button could now be in the upper right corner in the case of PC.
and if you could also assign a keyboard shortcut it would be great.
inside the menu bar on smart phones.
Pesala Ambassador
@jhonca Go to
vivaldi://sync-internalsand click Trigger Getupdates.
@pesala hello, thanks for the suggestion, but I know how to get to: Trigger Getupdates
what I propose is that this be more dynamic for the PC user and for those of smart phones.
Hi,
This would be accomplished with this steps.
I really wish this were to be added as a standard function to Vivaldi. While I do use computer for decades, I get a bit anxious messing with files and it seems like a reeeeally needed function, so I absolutely +1 the need of adding a manual "re-sync now" button.