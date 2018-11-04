@LonM said in Button "Sync Now":

vivaldi://sync

When I enter that I get the same page as vivaldi://sync-internals. Along the top, select the About tab. In the middle of the three main columns, not quite halfway down the page, is the Trigger GetUpdates button, along with three other pale, non-obvious "buttons".

I've tried that when I have sync problems, and if the automatic sync updates are failing, that will fail, too. What we really need is a "Reset Sync and Sync Now" button on the vivaldi://settings/sync/ page. When I have problems I have to logout and log in again, and provide my encryption password (that I have to go copy from LastPass because it won't auto-fill). Then I can click the temporary [Log into sync>click "sync now"] button and sync will work again.

Of course it would be even better if sync just worked and didn't get hung up like it does. Seems to be related to not properly realizing my Linux system has awakened from hibernation. But it also happens ocasionally on Windows for no obvious reason.