@killy-mxi Thread moved to the correct forum.

My opinion is that this would work best if New Tab from the tab-stack context menu opened a new tab in the current tab-stack (as it does in the Window Panel), and if Ctrl+T and the New Tab Button continued to do what they are configured to do, i.e. Open new tab After Related Tab, After Active Tab, or As Last Tab.

Too many options can make it harder for new users to find the right setting, and harder for other users to support them. It is not that hard to add another check-box, but then the text needs translating into many languages, the help file needs to explain it, etc. It is more work than it seems to be at first sight, so is best avoided if possible, which I think it is in this case.