Finally this extension is more customizable that I thought. I tried it, and this is interesting.

I note however it lacks function icons like copy into clipboard or open text as url for example. It's seems you have to show the bubble in two steps. The right button is for contextmenu instead of opening into new tabs in foreground. For those that believes that a bubble is a too large solution, this extension shows sub-bubbles to reduce the size !

And my quick test shows that you can use css for customize it : I made one test for a better integrated bubble according to me : I even played with a radial gradient with two colors and more, with two transparent levels so far the background behind the icons are quite less transparent than the part near the border : reading is quite good and bubble less detached from the page.

I still think that feature should be native, with parameters. So far, panel could be also integrated for instance, and search engines automaticaly should be selected.

My test (it looks like a cloud;)) :

