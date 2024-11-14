In Opera, double-clicking or selecting a part of a text automatically opens a quick-access menu that gives a few good options (Copy and Search) right above the mouse cursor. It is very handy because having this shortcut, I no longer need to right click on the selected text and find my desired item on a long list of less-frequentl-used right-click menu.

Can you please implement some form of a quick-access menu like that of Opera's (or even better) in Vivaldi?

How can it become even better? For instance, the user can customize the "text select" menu items (add items to the menu or remove some), as well as their locations on the opened menu. For example, the Opera's quick-access text selection menu also gives "Snapshot" which is never used on text, and would be good if the user could delete it from their list.