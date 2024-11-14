Quick-Access Text Selection Menu: Selecting text should automatically open a menu with common text-related commands (like in Opera but better)
victorxstc
In Opera, double-clicking or selecting a part of a text automatically opens a quick-access menu that gives a few good options (Copy and Search) right above the mouse cursor. It is very handy because having this shortcut, I no longer need to right click on the selected text and find my desired item on a long list of less-frequentl-used right-click menu.
Can you please implement some form of a quick-access menu like that of Opera's (or even better) in Vivaldi?
How can it become even better? For instance, the user can customize the "text select" menu items (add items to the menu or remove some), as well as their locations on the opened menu. For example, the Opera's quick-access text selection menu also gives "Snapshot" which is never used on text, and would be good if the user could delete it from their list.
Pesala Ambassador
@victorxstc Vote for the existing request: Quick Selection Bubble for Search Engine and Panel
The context menu for selected text can be customised in Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, Web Page, Selection.
Remove the items that you never use, and reorder the items that you do use.
victorxstc
@Pesala it is awesome to be able to customize the context menu. Thanks for letting me know.
About voting for that feature, I couldn't find a poll there (the way old Opera forums used to have polls were people would vote for different features). But if by voting, you meant liking the original post, I liked it now.