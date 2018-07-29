@BigShell said in Remembering Previous Download Folders:

This is similar to:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24289/remember-path-for-downloads-by-domain In Firefox, when I download from a particular domain the browser remembers the location where I saved the file the last time I downloaded something from this domain.

Not the same.

In one case the folder offered depends on filetypes (behaviour like Opera 12), so when I want to save a jpg the folder offered is the one I last used for saving a jpg, no matter where it came from. In the other case it depends on the domain (behaviour like Firefox), so I will be offered the folder last used when saving from this domain. I think that both possibilities have it pros and cons. It depends on the user's typical behaviour/usage which one works better.

Either way the current behaviour of Vivaldi is rubbish. When I open a pdf it is automatically saved (without asking or telling me) in the folder that I last downloaded something to. So every folder that I once downloaded something to is prone to become cluttered with useless files put there by Vivaldi. The only way to avoid this is to set Vivaldi to use the Download-folder as standard. This is annoying as there are no direct links to recently used folders any more (at least in Linux) and you thus have to click your way through half a dozen (or more) folders each and every time you want to save a download. At least in this case you know where Vivaldi put the rubbish: in the downloads-folder whose contents you delete every now and then anyway.