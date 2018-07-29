Remembering Previous Download Folders
It would be great if Vivaldi could remember where previous downloads, e.g Adobe Flash or CCleaner, went when downloading an updated version. Please could you do this? I'm pretty sure it is a feature of Firefox.
For example:
in Z:\Users\Mike\Downloads\Vendors\Software
Then a downloaded update to, for example, Adobe Flash, would automatically go to the Adobe Flash folder.
Pesala Ambassador
Support for MIME Types would be good enough for me.
I don't see any Vendors folder for Mozilla Firefox. I think that must be created by an extension.
This is similar to:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24289/remember-path-for-downloads-by-domain
In Firefox, when I download from a particular domain the browser remembers the location where I saved the file the last time I downloaded something from this domain.
Currently, Vivaldi only remembers the last download location, regardless of which domain I was on at the time.
Not the same.
In one case the folder offered depends on filetypes (behaviour like Opera 12), so when I want to save a jpg the folder offered is the one I last used for saving a jpg, no matter where it came from. In the other case it depends on the domain (behaviour like Firefox), so I will be offered the folder last used when saving from this domain. I think that both possibilities have it pros and cons. It depends on the user's typical behaviour/usage which one works better.
Either way the current behaviour of Vivaldi is rubbish. When I open a pdf it is automatically saved (without asking or telling me) in the folder that I last downloaded something to. So every folder that I once downloaded something to is prone to become cluttered with useless files put there by Vivaldi. The only way to avoid this is to set Vivaldi to use the Download-folder as standard. This is annoying as there are no direct links to recently used folders any more (at least in Linux) and you thus have to click your way through half a dozen (or more) folders each and every time you want to save a download. At least in this case you know where Vivaldi put the rubbish: in the downloads-folder whose contents you delete every now and then anyway.
NemoAnonymous
I'm on Linux as well and I saw this problem happening to me recently. Then I noticed an option that I think might help. Under Options-->Downloads there is a checkbox "Update Default Location When Choosing Save as Location" Testing it now, but it looks like unchecking it should keep your default save location static. When using Save Image As the dialog box still seems to take you to the last folder saved to. I'm fine with that as I setup bookmarks to my most common save locations.
greybeard Ambassador
Not sure that is an option I would use.
I want to know exactly where downloads are going. I'd always want the "Download To:" dialog to open so I can select the folder.
I do have a couple of personally made sub-folders in Downloads to organize a few items and the PowerShell scripts I use for scheduled downloads are specifically defined by variables (for path) and sub-folder names if needed.
The problem is that Vivaldi will also use this last folder to save the next pdf you click to open (not save, only open in an external viewer!). This means that within a few weeks you will have pdf files you did not want to keep all over your harddisk.
I second this request with addition that folder should be remembered considering both domain file is downloaded from AND file extension.
Remembering does not mean it should automatically download there but offer that folder in dialog, if it is set to open.
That is very valuable improvement.
simonwiles
Yeah, coming from FireFox this is a daily annoyance. I regularly download files from multiple sites to multiple locations -- on FF SaveAs always puts me in the right locations; on Vivaldi I have to navigate deeply nested directories multiple times a day. I would really like to see this feature available in Vivaldi.
For my part I'm not so bothered about doing it by file-type or mimetype, but it seems like there's a nice simple, clean, and easy-to-implement algorithm here that would take that into account too.
-
+1 to this request. Really annoying having to constantly navigate same folders after migrating from Firefox.
This is the one feature request that would make the biggest difference for me: remember per-site download location (full domain name, not URL).
@greybeard What you describe is the way Firefox and Pale Moon (Firefox fork) work -- if you select the option to "always ask when downloading", it opens the dialog box to allow you to select the name and directory/location, but the starting location is where you last saved a download from that domain.
This is the roadblock for me to use Vivaldi exclusively. I have 120 tabs open in Vivaldi (lots of web development) and another 40 tabs in Pale Moon for downloads.
I just switched from Firefox to Vivaldi, and this is the only thing I miss greatly so far.
For a browser with so many possibilities to customize everything, it is strange that this feature isn't implemented yet. I find requests for this going back 6 years.
Hope it is something the great Vivaldi team can put on their list and implement in the near future!