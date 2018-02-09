Remember Path for Downloads by Domain
Got used to this feature in Firefox: it remembers path for downloads, and for saving pages too, by their domain.
For example, you prefer to regularly save pictures from one picture site to first picture folder, from another picture site to second folder, and apps from software site to third folder, so you don't need to change folders manually every time.
Or maybe make possible to add some kind of "rules" like in M$ Outlook
Like
*.exefrom domain
*.goole.com=>
c:\xyz
I would also like to see this the other way round:
Remember last upload location for each website
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/22411/feature-requests-for-vivaldi-1-14/799
@rotfl It'd be very useful. Put domains/extensions and you are on.
Even most download managers lack this function (wondering why).
You are "forced" to use the categories/paths. But you can't match domain/extension.
This request is very useful. It saves time and helps eliminate downloading to the wrong folder.
In Firefox, when I download from a particular domain the browser remembers the location where I saved the file the last time I downloaded something from this domain.
Currently, Vivaldi only remembers the last download location, regardless of which domain I was on at the time.
I can't imagine this would be difficult to implement. There are already site-specific preferences galore.
Seconding this feature request.
That's the one thing I miss the most from Firefox.
Same for me, I'd love to see this feature implemented in Vivaldi. I came to appreciate this feature a lot in Firefox. It saves a lot of time as files from one domain usually end up at the same place.
@d_A_y_x Agreed. This is the one thing I miss from other browser, and is the biggest pain point for using Vivaldi.
So, when I need to download a lot of things from various sites I go back to my old browser because it remembers which folder each domain was last downloaded to, and saves a lot of time navigating all over the hard drive to save each item to its place in the file system.
Exodus00FF
@ROTFL This is really what I want to see.
If downloading a .jpg default directory will be %userprofile%\pictures
That would be so handy.