I'd rather see this feature when Windows panel will be able to manage multiple windows. Then we could add a browser instances to it so we could just fully manage every tab on every device from every device.

Changes like this could be real time if other device is powered up or set to be synced when the device is online again.

Of course pushing tabs like moving tabs to other windows is good too, but I'm still looking for a browser that could manage tabs in real time from any device.

It's 2018, yet we still can't just open a bunch of tabs on desktop computer, realize it's late and we're gonna miss the train so we grab a laptop/tablet/phone and just continue browsing on other devices AND be able to close tabs that we've already read, so we don't have to close tabs again when we get back.