Private Tabs as well as Private Windows
//MODEDIT: similar request: Multi-Account Containers
Depending on the amount of code restructuring needed it may be a good Idea to take this oportunity to implement (or extend) Firefox' contextualIdentities API.
Since Vivaldi supports tab grouping it is possible to allow opening of tabs belonging to the same container only in the same tab group (with non-global context) instead of color-coding container affiliation.
A private tab (group) can then be a transient containter which is removed after no more tabs reference it (tab group close).
@pikachu01 I kind of hijacked this thread by introducing a reference to the Firefox feature. It was (at the time) just the last entry requiring a sensible grouping of tabs with a special (shared) context.
A general consolidation of threads concerning private/container tab groupings would be helpful, since many users seem unable to understand the feature relation or did not search for existing requests. The result is a split of upvotes for private tabs (and related requirements) over multiple posts/threads.
and every tab then fully private, not like with opera, where all opened private tabs hav a shared content.
I kinda find this to be a must-have feature nowadays if you really care for privacy. The way that Firefox does it is not bad at all. So something similar would be really nice.
CheVe11e_191
@kurevska_registracia +1 Great idea! (a taktiež perfektný nickname :-D)
Still no private tabs?? Does somebody know if this is even planned?
@schreck It's in developer consciousness, but extremely complex.
Poto Ambassador
Private tabs - The feature of Opera 12. Bring it to Vivaldi!
https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/uploads/files/1598360138010-4d59b6d3-bc8a-4374-91c1-62c8fb815059-image.png
https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/uploads/files/1598360447273-151712c6-2b01-4ea9-839d-218ab3d556e9-image.png
Vivaldi development team:
I really like the era of Opera 12.
I like Opera's Private tab function. If a window can display normal tabs and private tabs, users do not need to switch back and forth between normal and private windows, and users can focus more on their web browsing and their needs.
It's time to introduce the Private tabs function so that users can use Private tabs in Vivaldi.
As a user of Opera 12, I think traditional Opera users will feel the same about my proposal.
Poto Ambassador
Chit-chat: chat about Private tab
Private tab will be an effective way for us to get rid of the algorithm. Sometimes I don't want to see the Youtube homepage is full of topic-related videos based on the keywords of the videos I have viewed.
I think everyone has this experience. After watching videos on a specific topic, we found that at least 20% of the Youtube homepage is similar to the video topic I have browsed. This algorithm-based content recommendation will let us see
The content is single, unless we search for specified keywords.
Private tab allows us to see the Youtube under private browsing without leaving the current window and tabs in front of us. Without a login account, Youtube's push algorithm cannot grasp the content we have browsed and guess our tastes.
, Our favorite theme.
Then discover more different content.
SaranSDS008
Yes Plz. This is a really awesome feature from Opera 12. Wish it gets implemented in future releases.
@kurevska_registracia Yes please, New private Tab would be great, thanks
It would be super handy if there'd be a Toggle Private Mode slider per tab. With that we can easily Accept All Cookies & Everything Else after turning private mode on.
UP
Could be very useful
especialy since Youtube adblocker struggle, as we have to open YT links in private to bypass ads
barbudo2005
