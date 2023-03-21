Chit-chat: chat about Private tab

Private tab will be an effective way for us to get rid of the algorithm. Sometimes I don't want to see the Youtube homepage is full of topic-related videos based on the keywords of the videos I have viewed.

I think everyone has this experience. After watching videos on a specific topic, we found that at least 20% of the Youtube homepage is similar to the video topic I have browsed. This algorithm-based content recommendation will let us see

The content is single, unless we search for specified keywords.

Private tab allows us to see the Youtube under private browsing without leaving the current window and tabs in front of us. Without a login account, Youtube's push algorithm cannot grasp the content we have browsed and guess our tastes.

, Our favorite theme.

Then discover more different content.