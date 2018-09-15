I now feel that the white background must be properly addressed. With version 3.3 the internal favicons now change their color depending on the theme you are using, so why, oh why must they still need a white background?

Below the active tab (right tab) gets a white background, and to be frank, they look absolutely hideous with the white background.





Meanwhile, some websites, such as Github, change their favicon depending on your OS's system theme. These really don't need a white background and also look very bad with the white background.



I really don't understand why Vivaldi must add a white background to every single favicon, even if they don't need it. If should only be added to favicons that would have a terrible contrast with the current theme.

As an example, Safari does this already:





If the favicon needs it, it adds a white background, but if it doesn't, it leaves them as they are. Vivaldi should be doing this as well.