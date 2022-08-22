Open Download Manager in a separate tab
-
david.cortes
Currently, Vivaldi offers the option of opening the bookmarks panel in a new tab:
But the download manager can only be accessed in the toolbars panel - would be nice to be able to open it in a new tab altogether:
-
@david-cortes It can be opened in a tab using vivaldi://downloads but it would be best if this was available for the Panel Toolbar context menu (as it would be for Bookmarks).
-
@david-cortes Should have an option under "Preferences > Downloads" to enable/disable downloads as tab or in sidepanel.
-
@pesala said in Open Download Manager in a separate tab:
vivaldi://downloads
These basic panels might has finally for each one a visible link into their panel view to their equivalent or more precise tab view. I suggested this for bookmarks and historic, but this is also interesting for downloads.
-
Storymaker
I am surprised this feature is getting so little attention. Oh well.
For completeness' sake: If implemented, this should be done via a new keybinding in compliance to the History and the Bookmark function.
-
I'd like to see the Vivaldi Download Manager in a tab (not the chromium one).
And an option to see them in a listed view (a bit like in bookmark/history).
-
To work around this I have added a bookmark to
chrome://downloads/on by Bookmarks Bar, but it would be so much neater if we could open the downloads page with middle-click on the downloads icon just as we can open the History Tab.
-
Streptococcus
@redqueen said in Open Download Manager in a separate tab:
@david-cortes Should have an option under "Preferences > Downloads" to enable/disable downloads as tab or in sidepanel.
I think a separate window would be even better. Once you have finished with it, you simply close the window.
-
I'm also looking for Chrome-like behaviour that after downloading the downloads open as tab and not side panel. Not currently possible? I don't do side panels at all, ugh...
-
mib2berlin
@rolle
Hi, may you can use a workaround, bookmark chrome://downloads
It opens the Chromium download page.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Yeah but how about while downloading files? No way to open tab then, instead of side panel? That's no work around since I have to specifically click to get to downloads, every time I'm downloading a file it still opens the side panel anyway...
-
@rolle Go to Settings, Downloads:Open Download Panel Automatically
Notify on Completed Downloads
-
@Pesala Still doesn't cut it, that's even worse, because I don't automatically get any information about currently ongoing download during the dl without opening chrome://downloads or pressing F4... I'm so used to having download visible that with that I always try to download the file again because I mistakenly think it's doing nothing.
-
@rolle Better get used to having the Panels toolbar open, then you won't have to press F4.
There is nothing to be gained by getting frustrated at the way things are. Like everyone else, you will have to wait for this feature request to be implemented.
All we can do, meanwhile, is offer various workarounds.
-
@Pesala Not frustrated. Just stating that these are not workarounds. Thanks anyway. Glad to wait, will follow these topics.
-
@Streptococcus
I think a separate window would be even better. Once you have finished with it, you simply close the window.
Then, an Unanchor panel / Free floating panel / Pop-up panel may be? Which can be anchored as a tab or again as a web panel?
-
I'm glad to just have the download panel (and a bunch more of panels, that's why Vivaldi is my vaforite!).
The download panel even has a little progress bar to see when download is finished.
May be I missed the point why people want to have a download tab.
Is it because they are used to have the panels closed and even the panel bar invisible?
In this case it could be a nice solution to put a progress bar into the status bar!
-
Would that be possible to have a similar approach, as an option, as we can currently find in Opera browser: an icon close, to the extensions icons, that will open the tab panel under?
I just switched on Vivaldi (I was on Opera), and the side bar doesn't contain useful information to me, so I prefer to hide it to keep a large view for the websites, but... when downloading a file, it is making the side bar visible + opening a panel. And, I don't need all these informations while the file is downloading, and at the end I just want to open my file (so it consumes too much space for the purpose of downloading a file).
Thank you, and I'm happy to join the community!
-
matchstickman
Been about three years now. Wonder if a "Downloads" tab is still in development?
-
matchstickman
@matchstickman To be clear, I mean an option to "enable/disable downloads as tab or in sidepanel" as stated by redqueen back in February 2018.