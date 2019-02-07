Hide UI Per Window
Currently, you can have a per-window fullscreen. However if you choose to hide the UI (via Ctrl+F11) this is global across all windows, which is sometimes not desirable
To avoid any confusion, I assume that you speak about CTRL+F11
I add this precision because I have seen people thinking about different things when talking about UI or fullscreen mode, especially because "hide the UI" is accessible only by keyboard shortcut if I'm not mistaken (so only a few people are familiar with it).
@guilimote said in Hide UI Per Window:
I assume that you speak about CTRL+F11
I'd like it to be for all parts of UI.
e.g. In one window I want to hide the Status Bar - but still have it in another window.
Same for Tab Bar, URL Bar etc. Each element/bar hide should be active only for the invoking Window.
Same when I have a mix of "normal" windows and "private" windows.
Ok, so your request is more generic than I thought. But anyway, imho CTRL+F11 should also be windows specific, and can be included in what you say.
Gabrielgtx
I join the request ... I want and I need at least something like what advertising does when it opens a window without icons, without tabs, only with the address bar "blocked" .. even something like that would be useful or if You can start a separate window.
For example: "vivaldi-stable --new-window --no-ui-tab https://forum.vivaldi.net" tell me how I do it,
because I suppose that if the pages of advertising and other sites that can do it in the form of a pop-up window, it means that this is already implemented in the browser.
This would be pretty cool. I didn't even know that shortcut and feature existed. I did notice that opening web panels was a bit sluggish in this view, compared to normal. So maybe that could use some attention in general.
Pesala Ambassador
Tab Thumbnails should also be visible per window.
@Pesala I am upvoting this feature request, It is very similar to mine...
Full-screen and Toggle UI settings should be on a per-window basis, not affect all windows
Thanks @Pesala for marking this as a duplicate, although my FR is slightly different in that I want per-window settings not just for toggleUI (ctrl+F11) but ALSO FOR FULLSCREEN MODE (F11). Unfortunately my original FR is now locked so I am unable to clarify the difference there, hopefully the devs reading this post will get that my request is for BOTH features to be on a per-window basis.
FWIW @Pesala I appreciate the guidance on how to search the forum, and sorry if it seemed like i didn't bother searching first, as it happens, i'm not a noob, and actually i did search the forum under the keyword 'Fullscreen' and didn't find any relevant results, hence the post you marked as a duplicate...
@LonM said in Hide UI Per Window:
Currently, you can have a per-window fullscreen. However if you choose to hide the UI (via Ctrl+F11) this is global across all windows, which is sometimes not desirable
when I go Fullscreen in any window by pressing F11, the other windows go UI-less and have the small grey bar at the top,
it seems i am unable to have one window in full-screen occupying the full real-estate on monitor 1, while having the full browser UI in the window on monitor 2.
What I would like best is fully independent control over both features, on a per-window basis
EDIT:
Desktop: Cinnamon 3.8.9 (Gtk 3.22.30-1ubuntu1)
dm: lightdm
Distro: Linux Mint 19 Tara
Pesala Ambassador
@sonik said in Hide UI Per Window:
What I would like best is fully independent control over both features, on a per-window basis
Things have changed since this thread was started.
- Hide UI on my primary monitor sets the other window on my secondary monitor to fullscreen
- Fullscreen on my primary monitor sets the other window to fullscreen too
- Hide UI on my secondary monitor sets the window on the primary monitor to Hide UI
- Fullscreen on my secondary monitor sets the window on the primary monitor to Hide UI
In brief, the feature is buggy. Fully independent control to show/hide UI elements (toolbars, panels, title bar) is needed.
@Pesala Agreed plus a million !
I just tried "hide UI" in the latest snapshot. It hid the UI in the window I wanted and left the other alone. To that end, my initial request had been met.
Google Chrome has standalone "apps" you can launch from a shortcut. The closest equivalent I've found in Vivaldi is a Vivaldi shortcut that opens and then pressing ctrl-F11. Making this a simpler/faster process to make standalone "apps" or hidden UI windows would make a big difference in my transition from Chrome to Vivaldi.
-
fuller1754
@Syberiyxx Yes. Vivaldi needs to incorporate the create shortcut option, plus the ability to open shortcut as window (as Chrome lets you do). Vivaldi also should support PWA installation.
helterskerino
Its now almost 3 years later... Is this feature available now? This pretty much makes multi window workflows impossible.
Pesala Ambassador
@helterskerino said in Hide UI Per Window:
Is this feature available now?
Yes. That is why this topic is tagged as DONE and moved from the active feature requests.
I didn't realize the Hide UI option affects each window until reading this thread.
I just learned something new.
Thank you.
FYI: As of the date of this post I'm running Vivaldi Desktop 6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) (x86_64) on macOS.