@Pesala I am upvoting this feature request, It is very similar to mine...

Full-screen and Toggle UI settings should be on a per-window basis, not affect all windows

Thanks @Pesala for marking this as a duplicate, although my FR is slightly different in that I want per-window settings not just for toggleUI (ctrl+F11) but ALSO FOR FULLSCREEN MODE (F11). Unfortunately my original FR is now locked so I am unable to clarify the difference there, hopefully the devs reading this post will get that my request is for BOTH features to be on a per-window basis.

FWIW @Pesala I appreciate the guidance on how to search the forum, and sorry if it seemed like i didn't bother searching first, as it happens, i'm not a noob, and actually i did search the forum under the keyword 'Fullscreen' and didn't find any relevant results, hence the post you marked as a duplicate...