Transparency for Speed Dial Thumbnails and Folders
-
Pesala Ambassador
I currently use custom CSS for this, but a checkbox in Settings, Start Page, Speed Dial would be better.
/*Transparent Speed Dial Thumbnails*/ .startpage .dial .thumbnail-image { background: transparent; } .thumbnail-image {box-shadow: none !important;}
-
Pesala Ambassador
Users who have folders in speed dial will probably want to have transparent folder icons to match the transparent thumbnails.
This Custom CSS provided by pafflick does the job perfectly, but we want a checkbox in Startpage Speed Dial Settings to make it easy for everyone.
/*Transparent Speed Dial Folders*/ >.speeddial .dial-columns .thumbnail-image { > box-shadow: none !important; > border-width: 0; > transition: all 0s ease 0s; >} >.speeddial .dial-columns .thumbnail-image { > background: transparent; > background: none !important; >} >.speeddial .dial-columns .folder .thumbnail-image .folder-flap { > display: none; >}
The result looks like this
A similar result can be achieved without modifying common.css by creating a custom thumbnail and selecting that for the folder's thumbnail.
-
derDay Supporters
@Pesala isn't it already possible, to use transparent pngs for speeddial thumbnails?! I have some in use:
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@derday Yeah, but what if you wanted to change the transparency? You would have to edit all your speed dials manually. It's better to have solid thumbnails and to set the opacity with css.
-
@derDay Not here. If I don't use the CSS mod, this is what I see.
Specs: AMD A10-6800K, 8 Gb on Win 10 64-bit 1809 build 17763.253 • Snapshot 2.3.1440.4 (64-bit)
-
derDay Supporters
@Pesala is this a push post for your thread?
in your case, it could eventually work if you use another program for saving your pngs (or other settings).
If you want, you can download my png if you want to check if it's a Win7/Win10 thing
-
@derDay Another user posted a duplicate, so I checked the thread and reread your post. My images are created with IrfanView, which uses palette transparency. See the example:
-
@Pesala said in Transparency for Speed Dial Thumbnails and Folders:
I currently use custom CSS
This should be voted more. It is kite old and hasn't been implemented yet. Where do you put the CSS code to affect the Start page? I need the path and the file name that need to be edited so that I can get this:
Before After
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
-
I think folders should NOT be transparent, only PNG images so that we can have icons for some bookmarks, but folders is another story. Folders have to have a background color so that the icons look like they are inside the folders, otherwise it will look like the folder is just a line surrounding the icons.
For folders I would only remove the white strip above it so that the little tab is more clear.
Current veriosion What I Propose
-
paul1149 Supporters
@Pesala, is Speed Dial thumbnail transparency still working? I just came here to suggest it, and saw your post, but it doesn't work here. Currently the SD background image is largely obscured by the thumbs.
-
@paul1149 Still working fine here. Try with one of my custom speed dial thumbnails.
-
paul1149 Supporters
That wouldn't help me, I'm trying to get all the thumbs to be transparent.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on
-
With the latest Snapshot 7.4.3658.3 the CSS code needs updating to work.
/*Transparent Speed Dial Thumbnails*/ .SpeedDials .SpeedDial {background-color: transparent !important; box-shadow: none;}