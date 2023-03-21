@raystanz

I have already thought about coloring subtabs into stack since the autostacking option exists in the last version. But I assume if the color accent is activated then subtabs have their own color. This own accent color should also color the little bar remembering the subtabs. The idea is to help to quickly locate the good subtab :



And this could be got to foreground into preview :



However, I may think this special colorizing should be only for the activated tab stack. Notice that, as it is frequent into stacking, the pages with the same accent color can't be distinguished. In this case, a special color distorsion, for example forcing saturation of the accent color could still show different pages with the basic same accent color. Look this example :

