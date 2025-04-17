I’d like to suggest implementing a smart AI restriction filter to automatically detect and blur nudity in ads, reels, pictures, or short videos unless explicitly permitted by the user. This would empower users to customize their browsing experience and avoid unwanted explicit content. Many platforms lack robust filters, making such a feature invaluable for privacy and comfort. Thank you for considering this improvement to enhance user control.

Platform & Environment:

Device: Android/iOS/Desktop (any Chrome-supported OS).

Vivaldi currently lacks an AI-based content filter to proactively detect and blur nudity, leaving users with no control over unsolicited exposure.

This issue disrupts safe browsing, particularly in shared or public environments, and undermines user trust in brave's content moderation. A built-in AI filter (toggleable in settings) could analyze and blur such content before rendering, aligning with user preferences.