Automatically detect and blur nudity in ads, reels, pictures,
-
kimomuh555566
I’d like to suggest implementing a smart AI restriction filter to automatically detect and blur nudity in ads, reels, pictures, or short videos unless explicitly permitted by the user. This would empower users to customize their browsing experience and avoid unwanted explicit content. Many platforms lack robust filters, making such a feature invaluable for privacy and comfort. Thank you for considering this improvement to enhance user control.
Platform & Environment:
Device: Android/iOS/Desktop (any Chrome-supported OS).
Vivaldi currently lacks an AI-based content filter to proactively detect and blur nudity, leaving users with no control over unsolicited exposure.
This issue disrupts safe browsing, particularly in shared or public environments, and undermines user trust in brave's content moderation. A built-in AI filter (toggleable in settings) could analyze and blur such content before rendering, aligning with user preferences.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@kimomuh555566 It is clear that AI will not be included in Vivaldi. You will need to install parental protection software to filter such unwanted content.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@kimomuh555566 Offending content is not allowed in Vivaldi forum. ⇒ https://vivaldi.com/privacy/community-terms-of-use/
Or do you talk about a filter in Vivaldi browser for other sites?
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Community & Services Feature Requests