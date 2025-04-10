Very good experience with 'Mullvad VPN', Open Source, from Sweden
I have had very good experiences with 'Mullvad VPN' from Sweden, Gothenburg.
Open source, data secure, fast, good company philosophy, trustworthy and reliable.
The only VPN that has allowed payment with cash in an anonymous letter for many years.
After a week at the latest, the 'VPN' is activated.
"At Mullvad, we believe in the open-source model in which a programme's source code is made available, or open, to anyone for viewing and using. In a broader perspective, we believe that this sharing of knowledge will advance the world more quickly and help it to become a better place.
The majority of software that we use and even develop ourselves is open source."
"Can I really pay cash?
You betcha! Stay completely anonymous. Put your money and your payment token (which is randomly generated on our website) in an envelope and send it to us. We accept the following currencies: EUR, USD, GBP, SEK, NOK, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD."
https://mullvad.net/de/pricing
5,- € per month
Perhaps this is also worth considering for Vivaldi.
Up to five devices can be operated on one 'Mullvad VPN' account.
By using the 'WireGuard' protocol, 'Mullvad VPN' can be easily integrated into the "AVM-FRITZ!Box".
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@ingolftopf I don't have much use personally for a VPN, but if I were to get one Mullvad definitely looks like a good choice.
I like that:
- They are a Swedish company
- They have great privacy policies (no storing of client data)[1]
- They don't have a browser extension, which to me indicates they know such extensions are mostly useless for privacy as they are not real VPNs.
Another I've been considering is Njalla, also a Swedish company.
https://njal.la/vpn/
Njalla is interesting also because it was established by Peter Sunde of TPB fame
If I were to get a VPN it would mostly be to allow me to watch some Swedish TV channel not available in Norway, and also the BBC.
Do you get good speeds with Mullvad?
[1] "On 18 April, 2023, Mullvad's head office in Gothenburg was visited by officers from the National Operations Department of the Swedish Police Authority who had a search warrant to seize computers being used by Mullvad containing customer data. Mullvad demonstrated that in accordance with their policies, no such data existed on their systems. After consulting with the prosecutor, the officers left without seizing any equipment or obtaining customer information."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mullvad
@Pathduck
Thank you very much for your further information.
As always, you are very well informed.
Thank you very much
Keep up the good work.
'Mullvad VPN' is very fast and has many of its own servers around the world.
I forgot:
Of course, the original 'Mullvad VPN' app is also available in the Open Source Android app store 'F-Droid'.
And not in Google Play.
Google's data octopus toy shop.
'F-Droid' can also be installed easily and securely on all Google-Android devices.
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
Another good thing I've found out, they actually have split tunneling for the Linux app, something Proton users have been begging for years (it's the top voted feature request), and only now in the next few months we might get.