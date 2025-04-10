I have had very good experiences with 'Mullvad VPN' from Sweden, Gothenburg.

Open source, data secure, fast, good company philosophy, trustworthy and reliable.

The only VPN that has allowed payment with cash in an anonymous letter for many years.

After a week at the latest, the 'VPN' is activated.

"At Mullvad, we believe in the open-source model in which a programme's source code is made available, or open, to anyone for viewing and using. In a broader perspective, we believe that this sharing of knowledge will advance the world more quickly and help it to become a better place.

The majority of software that we use and even develop ourselves is open source."

"Can I really pay cash?

You betcha! Stay completely anonymous. Put your money and your payment token (which is randomly generated on our website) in an envelope and send it to us. We accept the following currencies: EUR, USD, GBP, SEK, NOK, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD."

https://mullvad.net/de/pricing

5,- € per month

Perhaps this is also worth considering for Vivaldi.

