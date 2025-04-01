Y

@jojotav,

Proton relies on paying customers to provide their free VPN service with:

no ads no logs unlimited & free forever

If you require paid for features, like choice of location, then consider upgrading to a paid plan; if you upgrade with “a Vivaldi account you’ll be contributing to Vivaldi and supporting us in building a better browser.”, source of quote Proton VPN for Vivaldi | Vivaldi Browser Help

Majority of users using the free VPN service will be region fenced by virtue of faster VPN server location. Despite this they still benefit by not allowing their ISP and others to profit of their browsing data; less so if located in a country with strong data protection laws.