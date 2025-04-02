So in love with Vivaldi and its world, and I arrived yesterday... but I'm 100% with this project, so nice.

I've moved all my computers to this browser, and love how fast you can install and sync everything in a new device, I installed in 3 Windows devices and 1 Android mobile, and love everything, but... to day things to improve:

— It would be nice to enhace sync:

— Sync icons and links on side Panel. I added a website and is not syncing.

— Sync notes. I expected notes to be synced, and they didn't.

— Sync feeds, maybe not read/unread status, but at least sources.

— Themes. I had to download my fav them in 3 windows installs, didn't sync.

If you get people to use notes and feeds synced, that would replace tools like Keep or Feedly, as all this working in both desktop and mobile would be perfection... but I have found the best browser, by far, I have found in many years.

Thanks to everyone involved in this project. Cheers