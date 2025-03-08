Fast translate wp option in right click menu
Hi, it would be nice to add a quick translation of the web page in the right mouse button menu, you can see a similar integration in edge, brave, ff browsers, and i understand that the translation icon is in the sidebar and in the address bar, but these are additional actions. Thank u
Pesala Ambassador
@jaena You can already do this.
Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, Web Page, Page, and add the command from the list of Application Commands. It will work, provided the Translate Page icon is currently available in the Address Field.
