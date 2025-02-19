Vivaldi sometimes doesn't offer me to save passwords.

eg. hosts without https - http://host-abc:8777/

Vivaidi hides some better settings from chrome original.

Here its possible to add passwords manual.

vivaldi:password-manager/passwords

chrome:password-manager/passwords

Please take care to add a dot at the end of host:

http://host-abc:8777/.

Now you can save other passwords. Hope Vivaldi will add this to its own settings to.

Somehow the sync also has a problem with this. I just can't confirm it. Some passwords are missing on the other devices (where the password was not added manually).



