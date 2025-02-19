Add passwords manually like in Chrome - vivaldi:password-manager/passwords
sdtbluethink Supporters
Vivaldi sometimes doesn't offer me to save passwords.
eg. hosts without https - http://host-abc:8777/
Vivaidi hides some better settings from chrome original.
Here its possible to add passwords manual.
vivaldi:password-manager/passwords
chrome:password-manager/passwords
Please take care to add a dot at the end of host:
http://host-abc:8777/.
Now you can save other passwords. Hope Vivaldi will add this to its own settings to.
Somehow the sync also has a problem with this. I just can't confirm it. Some passwords are missing on the other devices (where the password was not added manually).
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@sdtbluethink Vivaldi does not store logins from insecure URLs when visiting the page. A Chromium core issue or feature, who knows
Chromium internal password manager does not allow all URLs to be added. Know issue.
Can not be changed by Vivaldi yet. The team is too small, to patch with each Chromium core change.
sdtbluethink Supporters
Hey @DoctorG
Thanks for the quick update. Then only the manual add button would actually be the requirement in the request. Because saving via the (existing Chrome page works in Vivaldi). A direct way would certainly be helpful for some users.