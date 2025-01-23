@Edward802 Keyboard layouts are mostly independent from hardware, you could load a French keyboard layout right now, has nothing to do with the keyboard you are using. This issue has been raised before, but I don’t see the developers changing their standpoint. As said, if it’s that important to you to be able to use the backtick key, install keyd and write an application aware configuration to allow this. It isn’t complicated.

I want to provide some food for thought, because I have delved into keyboard layouts and customization previously and I am running a rather complicated modded setup… The backtick key is not desirable anyway, it’s a key you operate with your pinky and this is your weakest finger and the one most prone to typing related long‐term injuries. On a standard QWERTY keyboard the pinkies have far too much to do already.

Anyway, I understand your desire to be able to use all the keys you have available, nothing wrong with raising this issue again.