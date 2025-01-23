Set new shotcut hotkey using ALT
-
I'd like to set a hotkey for Close Tab to be Alt+Backtick.
I've removed the mint hotkey for changing workspaces which is already Alt+Backtick.
Read the docs, go to settings/keyboard/tab, try to set this, but it will not take.
Can this be done and if so, how?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/keyboard-shortcuts/
-
@Edward802 Cannot be done native in Vivaldi, because the backtick cannot be used as shortcut. You could, however, use key remapping software like keyd to change the backtick to something else when using Vivaldi.
-
@luetage
It's a key on the keyboard. Every other app I run can use it. Why can't vivadi use it?
-
@Edward802 On many keyboard layouts it’s a dead key, that’s the official reason.
-
Vivaldi passes it to the address bar and any web form I visit.
Linux mint assigns it as a hotkey for workspaces, so they don't mind.
I've never seen a keyboard like that.
Why penalize everyone who uses the app for the few that bought the wrong keyboard?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Edward802 Keyboard layouts are mostly independent from hardware, you could load a French keyboard layout right now, has nothing to do with the keyboard you are using. This issue has been raised before, but I don’t see the developers changing their standpoint. As said, if it’s that important to you to be able to use the backtick key, install keyd and write an application aware configuration to allow this. It isn’t complicated.
I want to provide some food for thought, because I have delved into keyboard layouts and customization previously and I am running a rather complicated modded setup… The backtick key is not desirable anyway, it’s a key you operate with your pinky and this is your weakest finger and the one most prone to typing related long‐term injuries. On a standard QWERTY keyboard the pinkies have far too much to do already.
Anyway, I understand your desire to be able to use all the keys you have available, nothing wrong with raising this issue again.
-
Why on earth would you use pinky for that key? Very awkward indeed!
I've hit Alt Tab all day for years with Thumb/Ring finger.
It's a very monitor adjustmust to reach Alt/Backtick with Thumb/Middle or Thumb/Ring.
How much effort is it to support one more key on the keyboard? Is that one more line of code?
There may be 100 layouts that don't support it, but what about the 3 layouts that DO support it and all the users using that layout?
Vent about different issue: the whole hotkey, mouse button, mouse wheel customization in linux is a nightmare. I had one custom app in windows that did the 2 things I needed. 2 months after switch I still cant get a working solution in linux. xmodmap, xbindkeys, imwheel kill me now!
-
@Edward802 You can hit any key with any finger obviously, at which point we can stop the discussion. Standard would be to hit alt with right thumb and backtick with left pinky to stay in position.