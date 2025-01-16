Pin tabs are OK - but if you accidently navigate while on the pinned tab - then the pin is no longer the webpage you want. So rather than a pinioned tab - it should be a pinned page - almost like a live bookmark - so if I pin my email - it will always be my email. If I click on a link when on a pinned tab - it will always open a new tab - leaving my pin in place.

Arc does this well - they have the benefit of this window in window way of handling links which makes this feel intuitive - but would love to see something stronger - similar to that feature.```