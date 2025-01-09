Hi, recently, Vivaldi somehow lost by sync passphrase (on all of my devices) which I didn't notice immediately, and when I re-entered it on all my devices, the changes I made to my bookmarks on one device got overwritten by sync.

Luckly, I found that there's a Bookmarks.bak in the profile (and I also have a separate backup). I can copy this back to the Bookmarks file - but when I then start Vivaldi, the bookmarks get overwritten by sync with the server version.

I can go offline and then start Vivaldi with the restored bookmarks - but when I go online Vivaldi will synchronize again and download first the wrong version of bookmarks.

Is there a way to revert to the backup of my bookmarks file and keep it?

Many thanks for any hint in advance!